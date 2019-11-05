The Democrats' terminal illness
The Democrats have once again demonstrated their terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
One would think that the failure of their Mueller Masterpiece would have taught them something. Now they move to their daydream of impeachment. Democrats know full well that impeachment will never pass the Senate, but still plod forward in clear view of the American electorate.
They might as well continue since they have no candidate with any practical strategy to improve the lives of working Americans. The Democrats’ legacy will label Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi as some of the all-time worst cankers of history. This is a classic waste of time and money and serves only to hamper the president from further successes on our behalf.
At what point will Democrats attempt something positive for Americans, and not become a case study of envy and failure?
GEORGE CAYLOR
Lynchburg
End the lunacy!
Is it just possible that our Virginia legislators and our governor will wake up and exempt our state from the yearly idiotic back and forth ritual of setting our clocks to “fall” back an hour just to have them “spring” forward at a later date?
How much longer must Virginians put up with this yearly nonsense? Leave the clocks alone and don’t let them dictate the hour we need to live by.
Let’s get together and agree that in this day and age, it’s time to settle the back and forth clock changing idiocy one way or another!
OMAR MENDOZA
Lynchburg
