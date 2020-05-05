Vote for Dolan
What do we as citizens of Lynchburg want the future of our city to be?
When you think of the idyllic city what does that look like? Neighbors caring about one another. Citizens smiling at one another as though we have been friends for years. A community where all viewpoints may be cordially expressed and heard. Fortunately for the citizens of our great city, we have a fair-minded person who also shares those values in our current city council Vice-Mayor, MaryJane Dolan. It is with conviction and pride that I recommend her continued leadership of our dear city. She has the judgement and experience we need in city leadership. Please vote for MaryJane in the upcoming election in support of our wonderful city.
Caroline Ford Wilson
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
Lord I miss him so badly...
Barack Obama to deliver virtual commencement speeches for high school graduates, including 1 during televised special
Former President Barack Obama announced Tuesday that he and former first lady Michelle Obama will deliver several virtual commencement addresses in the coming weeks as high schools and universities across the nation are forced to hold their ceremonies online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On June 6 at 3 p.m. ET, the former president and first lady will deliver separate addresses and a joint message to students as part of YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” celebration. According to a release from the Obamas, other contributors to the program include Malala Yousafzai, former Defense Secretary Bob Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. [thumbup]
Has Joe Biden ever been right on a foreign policy issue?
I wear a mask in public and stand in the boxes six feet apart not for me, but for YOU. I want you to know that I am educated enough to know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus. No, I don’t “live in fear” of the virus, I just want to be a part of the solution, not the problem. I don’t feel like the “government is controlling me”, I feel like I’m being a contributing adult to society and I want to teach others the same. The world doesn’t revolve around me. It’s not all about me and my comfort. If we all could live with other people's consideration in mind, this whole world would be a much better place. Wearing a mask and standing in the boxes six feet apart doesn’t make me weak, scared, stupid or even “controlled”, it makes me considerate. Imagine just for a moment that someone near and dear to you getting sick and ask yourself if you could have sucked it up a little for them.
Feel free to copy and paste.
I did... and honestly, I could not have said this better myself
Staying home would show true care. A mask does little to protect yourself or others and it's mostly for show.
David Howard-- so, a mask does "little to protect yourself"? If nothing else, your own mask prevents you from touching your nose or mouth in public places. If you peoplewatch for awhile, you will notice the prevalence of that. It's a wonder all of us aren't sick more often. As for being "for show"? No harm in that, either, if it keeps all of us aware that these are not normal times--and that we need to remain 6+ feet apart. As for "staying home"? Always the best option-- but sometimes not feasible.
Wearing a mask is a matter of respect for the safety of others with health issues, for the health care workers and essential employees who are exposed while doing their job.
Against truth, Trumps base follow s the dishonest cues of their inept, corrupt and fatally ( for others) ignorant leader. The "pro-life" right wing is now pushing a narrative that it is k for hundreds of thousands or possibly millions of Americans to die at Trumps feet for the sake of consumerism.
Wearing a mask can increase your chances of getting sick. Many people constantly touch their mask to adjust it without washing their hands. Reducing the supply of fresh oxygen to your lungs will give any virus a chance to adhere to the lung tissue. Restricting the flow of air also ensures that you breathe in what you just breathed out, which will increase your intake of carbon dioxide.
DH: Or you could just wear your MAGA hat and guarantee total distancing by rational people. [whistling]
Is a Klan Hood N95 rated? Asking for the Goobernor.
If you want to continue poorly funded fire and EMS departments and a 25% poverty rate in Lynchburg yet enjoy roundabouts and a fountain in the James, vote for Dolan. If you want to change our city for the better, vote for Loper.
Howard loves magical thinking. In truth, If you want things to get WORSE, vote for right wingers who will make Jeff Helgeson look like Nancy Pelosi. You will see cuts in services across the board along with efforts to bust pensions for city workers including police & fire. The progress the city has made will come to a standstill. This scenario is long held GOP orthodoxy. Look at what is happening at the Federal Level and picture the same level of incompetence governing Lynchburg.
If higher taxes are so good for the city, why hasn't the poverty rate improved? Why are the fire departments and EMS understaffed and under equipped? If you define progress as nice roundabouts and hand laid sidewalks then I guess you got me. Good for you James. Dont forget to feed and water your unicorn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.