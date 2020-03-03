When truth and intelligence die
After reading John Byrum’s conspiracy opus (“The vile, anti-Trump conspiracy,” Feb. 29), it is easy to see in plain view, right there in his letter, the damage to truth, objectivity, decency and intelligence that has been wrought as a result of the most corrupt presidential administration in the history of this country.
Contrary to every assertion Byrun makes, overwhelming evidence on every point was presented, proven and slam dunked, with even additional corroboration not allowed, due to the collusion of the Justice Department to see to it that witness tampering, obstruction of justice and abuse of power remained the order of the day. Lawsuits still pending are going to prove all of this out, yet while this national disgrace remains yet unfinished, it is not conscionable for those of us on this side of the discussion to allow ridiculous denigrations of the truth to go unchallenged. This also holds for the evisceration of the Constitution dealt to us by Trump’s consigliere, Attorney General William Barr.
Most who opine in these pages from the right often refer to a Constitution based on the agenda soundbyte of the day they wish to put forth. By defeating Trump, we will once again have an opportunity to restore the rule of law he has destroyed and restoring the co-equal divisions of government he would like to destroy.
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
It’s all a plot against Trump
The coronavirus scare has me frustrated. There have been roughly 3,000 deaths worldwide. And that’s a tragedy. Several of those deaths have been Americans. By comparison, the CDC estimates there were 62,000 deaths in America last year from other influenza. One versus 62,000. The danger of coronavirus seems relatively small.
So what’s causing the stock market’s dramatic decline? Could it be the hype coming from Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC? And that the director is Dr. Nancy Messonnier? Who happens to be the sister of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the man who worked to bring about President Trump’s impeachment?
One bright side of this debacle is the temporary nature of this market decline. In my 47 years of investing, the market has always come roaring back after the scare. I have no doubt it will again, and soon. Unless Democrats are successful in bringing down our president.
GEORGE CAYLOR
Lynchburg
