Accept it, Trump won in 2016
Concerning Gerald I. Kerley’s July 2 letter to the editor (“I didn’t and won’t vote for Trump”), I would urge him to visit the closest medical facility to get treatment for his Trump Derangement Syndrome (along with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Congressional Democrats).
I am not a big fan of President Trump’s personal demeanor and some of the things he has done. However, he has gotten more done in two years than any president since Ronald Reagan. Kerley states, among his litany of questionable and biased assertions, that Trump “has insulted and alienated our friends and allies while playing footsie with gangster regimes, thugs and self-styled autocrats like himself.” He needs to examine what the president has actually done. The president has tightened sanctions on North Korea, Iran, Russia and China to get them to the negotiating table. The reaction by all of these countries’ leaders clearly shows that his approach is being effective.
This is in contrast to what President Obama did while in office. He showered Iran with cash, diplomatic concessions, and entered a potentially disastrous nuclear deal with them. He gave the Cuban regime diplomatic recognition and sanctions relief in return for nothing. He was famously caught on tape telling Russian President Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” after the 2012 election, undermined Poland and the Czech Republic by cancelling missile defense agreements and stood idly by as Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. And let us not forget the nonexistent line in the sand (chemical weapons use) in Syria!
Trump, through his actions, has been tougher on all of these regimes than any other president with the exception of Ronald Reagan. Concerning our supposed allies, the U.S. has always done the heaving lifting for NATO and paid, disproportionately, for its defense. There is nothing wrong with demanding that NATO countries spend their fair share and what they had previously agreed to spend for their own defense and holding their feet to the fire. NATO and Europe have long taken financial advantage of their defense relationship with America.
I guess Mr. Kerley longs for the days of feckless, ineffectual leaders like Bush I, Bush II and Obama (when all is said and done, probably one of our worst presidents, particularly for black Americans!).
The Democrats lost the election! Deal with it, move on and don’t be such a sore loser. For the record, I am a Independent. I will also provide another Bible verse for Mr. Kerley to study: 1 Timothy 2:1-4.
SCOTT MYERS
Altavista
There’ll be no third term
I am surprised that nobody has responded to Richard Barr’s June 27 letter, “Why I voted for Trump,” and, in particular, his reference to President Trump’s election slogans.
Before next year’s presidential election, I should like to recommend that Barr take time to read the United States Constitution, and especially Amendment XXII which begins “No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice, ... .” In short, there will be no third term slogan for Donald Trump.
CLIFTON POTTER
Lynchburg