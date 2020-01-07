Always be prepared to respond
I’m writing in response to the Jan. 4 article, “Two Lynchburg McDonald’s employees shot; police seek suspect.” Once again another act of violence has transpired in the city. 2020 begins with random acts of shootings and stabbings with three incidents reported just in the last few days.
Incidents such as these and other preventable types of injuries such as motor vehicle accidents are the leading causes of death not only in the United States but in Virginia for people 1 to 44 years of age. There also is concern of injuries from weather incidents such as tornadoes, mass shootings and domestic acts of terrorism.
There is one way that you can prepare to respond to traumatic incidents that can make a difference in the outcomes of those involved.
Stop the Bleed is a program that was introduced to prepare the public to act before emergency services arrive. The most common cause of death from an injury is bleeding, and there are times where you can stop that bleeding that may mean a difference in someone’s survival.
Please take a moment to prepare yourself to respond should you have the misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You can seek information on the course at stopthebleed@centrahealth.com or stopthebleed@hq.dhs.gov.
LISA JAMERSON
Evington
Editor’s note: The writer is a registered nurse and paramedic.
Thumbs down to ‘Thumbs Up’
For many years I have enjoyed nearly every item in the weekly “Checking Up …” editorial by The News & Advance on the Opinion page. However, the one congratulating Liberty University on its bowl win in the Jan. 4 paper ended in very poor taste.
The N&A regularly puts Liberty athletic items as the top story on the sports pages, even when other Virginia universities have accomplished bigger things. Congratulations are in order to Liberty for its bowl win in their second FBS season (even if you consider the substantial overall losing record of their combined regular season opponents to put things into perspective), because Liberty did what they had to do to qualify for a bowl in the current system.
However, what about maybe singing the praises of another local university like JMU since they will once again be competing for an FCS championship this week, which was something Liberty never did in their many years in FCS?
The congratulations to Liberty would have been fine, but to make a negative passive aggressive statement at the end of the article that “They also were the only college football team from Virginia to win their bowl game, as the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech went down in defeat” was completely uncalled for. Many other Virginia universities that have significant academic and athletic accomplishments such as William & Mary, JMU, VCU, ODU (to name a few) deserve just as much coverage in the Lynchburg area.
Win or lose, all these schools make their Lynchburg area alumni and fans proud when they compete ... even the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech in those times of defeat to much tougher competition.
ROBERT CLARKE
Lynchburg
Eyesore at the airport
I was recently reminded that some things aren’t always thought through to the end.
While waiting for my outgoing flight from Lynchburg the other morning I could not help but wonder why, after all these years, what appears to be a jetway was placed at one of the gates at our otherwise quaint little airport. The monstrosity that now blocks almost all the windows looks more like an overturned container truck that someone forgot about.
Remove this pointless eyesore or explain why the form and functionality of LYH suddenly changed.
JULIUS ULLMANN
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
I agree with Howard Sharp for once, it goes without saying that the Hokies and Hoos are Virginia's elite. Let the Liberty kids bask in the limelight for a while.
On another note, I heard that the AD liberty got from Baylor was looking to start a similar campus hostess program at liberty for new recruits. They were undecided on the name for the group. Does anyone know whether they decided on 'Jerry's Jezebels' or 'Falwell's Philistines'?
Robert Clarke I have a news flash that apparently you haven’t recognized. The News and Advance is a small local paper serving the city of Lynchburg and the surrounding areas. Liberty University is the largest University in the entire state of Virginia and is located in Lynchburg. LU is also the city’s largest employer. There are other colleges located in Lynchburg but LU has single classes that are nearly as large as any of them.
It is about time that Liberty is finally getting some of the recognition it deserves. Mr. Clarke your disparagement about Liberty not winning against strong teams can easily be applied to Virginia Tech and University of Virginia only winning when they play the weak teams in their division and lose as soon as they step outside of it.
It is my experience that the local TV stations almost always mention Liberty last when talking about sports, perhaps you would do better getting your news from them.
Lisa Jamerson makes a good point, be prepared. Be trained and able at home, in the car and out in public. Know what to do and when to do it. Everyone should have trauma bandages available because a major wound from a car wreck is not going to be helped by band-aids. Trauma “blood stopper” wound powder tested in battle and now available in drug stores and even Walmart can help stop a major bleed quickly. Buy it and learn how to use it.
The shooting in McDonalds over a burger and fries shows how irrational criminals can be. No background check, no waiting period or even confiscation of weapons from law abiding citizens would have stopped this shooting. This insane fool will spend much of the rest of his miserable life in prison and he should know that, unless a future democrat governor feels sorry for him and releases him early.
Most people feel safe in McDonalds, a shooting can happen anywhere, you need to be prepared to treat a wound AND defend yourself and your family by being armed. That crazed shooter could have just as easily started shooting every person in that building.
Liberals want to think they can pass laws that will stop this kind of irrational behavior, they never will.
Trump Is Quietly Winning Bigly At The Border
Last week, 18 people crossed the border illegally into Arizona hoping they could exploit a loophole in U.S. asylum policy to stay in the country. Instead, they found themselves shipped back to Mexico while their asylum claims are reviewed.
In the midst of impeachment mania and the killing of an Iranian general, this event captured little attention. But it’s part of a broader campaign that the Trump administration has quietly embarked upon to crack down on illegal border crossings. And – even without the wall – these policies are having a huge impact.
Good point Sabrina. President Trump has built over one hundred miles of border wall and is adding a mile a day, with zero help from anyone. Liberals say, “he only replaced sections of existing wall” when a small, broken, barbed wire fence that would not have even contained cattle is now thirty feet high and ten feet deep in the ground.
He is changing the horrible laws that bring these freeloaders to our border in the first place.
Our country is growing, our enemies will learn to respect us, Stock Markets, employment and wages are at all time highs.
All in spite of liberals screaming we are entering World War III for killing terrorists and the Earth will soon die because we are not wasting money on “carbon credits”.
All liberals say is no while the entire country is growing and improving without them.
What do we need liberals for?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.