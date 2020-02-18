Bloomberg and 'stop and frisk'
“Ninety-five percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city. ... Put the cops where the crime is, which means minority neighborhoods. One of the unintended consequences is people say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana. They’re all minorities,’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why do you do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way to get the guns out of the kids hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk ’em”
These words, spoken by Mike Bloomberg at the Aspen Institute 2015, should disqualify him for serious consideration as the Democratic candidate for the office of the president of the United States.
These words, recirculated online by independent progressive journalist and podcaster Benjamin Dixon, led to the hashtag #BloombergisRacist, which trended on Twitter for much of last Tuesday.
These words, spoken by a man who declined to even campaign in the first two states of the Democratic primary race, are a deeply troubling justification for stop-and-frisk, a policy Bloomberg inherited from his predecessor Rudy Guiliani (widely renowned for his good judgment) which attempted reduce crime through random searches of New York City residents.
These words, broadly painting young nonwhite men as the most likely perpetrators of violence, advance timeworn, ugly and racist stereotypes and needlessly vilify millions of people.
These words are an insult to anyone who has every been stripped of their identity through racial profiling or been stripped of their rights through being stopped and searched illegally (the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution protects us against unreasonable search and seizure and a court ruled stop-and-frisk unconstitutional in 2013).
These words, including the citation a wildly inflated statistic (I admit that I don’t have a detailed understanding of crime statistics, but as far as I can tell from cursory research the number of both non-white homicide perpetrators and victims is around 50 percent) reveal a man who has no qualms about simply making up justifications for policies that are misguided and racist.
Of course, Bloomberg issued an apology, which in fairness I feel I should cite it as well: “I inherited the police practice of stop-and-frisk, and as part of our effort to stop gun violence it was overused. By the time I left office, I cut it back by 95 percent, but I should’ve done it faster and sooner. I regret that and I have apologized — and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it had on Black and Latino communities”
Michael Bloomberg is a billionaire who is attempting to purchase the Democratic nomination for president. Michael Bloomberg’s governing philosophy appears to be doing whatever he wants, with whatever justification he can muster, using whatever forces he deems fit, sacrificing whatever vulnerable population is an obstacle, to get his way.
Do we really want this man to hold the most powerful office in human history?
WILLIAM JUDGE BROWNING
Lynchburg
Romney stands tall
Sen. Mitt Romney has emerged as the Abdiel of the Senate’s Republican caucus. In Milton’s “Paradise Lost,” Abdiel is the only one of Satan’s band to say “Hell no! I won’t go!” when Satan declares war on God. Milton, of course, put it best:
“Servant of God, well done, well hast thou fought/ The better fight, who single hast maintained/ Against revolted multitudes the cause/ Of truth, in word mightier than they in arms;/ And for the testimony of truth has borne/ Universal reproach, far worse to bear/ Than violence ... .”
There are a lot of good things in “Paradise Lost.” But as Milton himself conceded, it is for “fit audience ... though few.”
EDWARD PALM
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.