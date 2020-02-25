How about fair school support?
It is no secret that at-risk students require additional help in public schools. And it is no secret that the urban or inner city schools have a disproportionate percentage of their membership that qualify for this additional help. The question is who should foot the additional costs?
The budget conferees from the House of Delegates and Senate will soon finalize next year’s education funding. And while the governor has stated a child’s education shouldn’t depend on where they live, all proposed budgets penalize the urban schools’ taxpayers.
While not wanting to pick on Bedford County, I need a school division to compare Lynchburg with that has a much smaller percentage of students who qualify for free lunch, the measurement to determine at-risk funding.
Using the House’s propose budget, Bedford is required to spend $1,706,823 for at-risk programs, Lynchburg $5,041,353. This wouldn’t be a problem if the state paid the entire costs so as to not penalize the inner cities with their high percentage of at-risk children. But they don’t.
Dividing the costs of providing this additional help by the expected total division enrollments (Bedford 9,243 and Lynchburg 7,710) finds Bedford’s per-pupil expenditures need to increase by $185 but Lynchburg’s by $654, a difference of $469 per enrollment. With Lynchburg’s Composite Index (0.3668), that $654 difference requires Lynchburg taxpayers to pony up $240 per enrollment or $1,326,414 more because Lynchburg has a higher percentage of at-risk students than does Bedford.
While we should be appreciative of the state increasing funding for the at-risk students, it is well past the time to stop requiring a disproportionate local match.
JIM WEIGAND
Lynchburg
