The lies Republican voters are told
The other day, I was at the checkout counter of a store that I often shop.
The cashier and I knew each other from my prior visits. She asked, “What are you doing for Thanksgiving?” I said, “My wife and I are going to her relatives for some good country cooking, what are you doing?” She answered, “I’ll be right here where I have been for the past 11 years.” I said, “Doesn’t your employer rotate personnel as the Marine Corps did when I was on active duty, such as half on one holiday and that half off the next?” She replied, “No.”
I then asked, “Well, I guess you at least get overtime pay?” She told me that she received no overtime pay for working on a holiday. I then said, “I don’t know what you are paid an hour, but all that will change since our state government is now in the hands of the Democrats and before long the minimum wage will be $15 per hour.” At this point, I had to pause in astonishment at the next words out of her mouth. She retorted, “Yeah, and everybody will then be out of a job.” And then, “You better go hunting before the first of the year, because they are going to take away your guns.” And then, “You know what? If somebody breaks into your house and you shoot them dead, they’ll get you for murder!” I replied, “BS!” (And I did not use the initials.)
This is the ignorant base of the Republican Party. It shows how lies repeated enough cause the followers of the faux news TV channel, Rush Limbaugh, social media and Donald J. Trump to vote against their own self-interests. This, among a myriad of other reasons, are why we, folks with a modicums of good sense, have to rally strongly for the next 11 months to see that the Democratic Party controls the federal government in the vote for president in November 2020.
BEV JORDAN
Lynchburg
Bev Jordan says: “I don’t know what you are paid an hour, but all that will change since our state government is now in the hands of the Democrats and before long the minimum wage will be $15 per hour.”
You'd better ask the people in Seattle about that, Bev:
Seattle: Worst Job Losses Since Recession After $15 Wage Law Goes Into Effect
The TDS Theme Song. Sing along, Bev.
