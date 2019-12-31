When we have an immoral leader
In response to Pastor Travis Witt’s Dec. 27 letter to the editor, “Minister: I stand by the president,” I think it important to say that he misrepresents those who oppose the president’s immorality.
This president does not care about the life of children; otherwise, he would not have 10,000 children in cages, separated from their parents, at our borders. Their lives matter. Those unborn? Let women and their doctors decide; that is not up to you or me.
Those who oppose this president support the police, but not those who go rogue and racially profile.
And caring for those in need is not a matter of either/or. We must provide mental health and housing services for our vets. But it is inhumane to incarcerate children and not care for them.
Our president should not be a pope, as Witt says, but we should expect morality and decency. He displays neither in his personal and public behavior. Love your neighbor; treat the least of these with decency. This man does neither. Christianity Today spoke truth to power.
CHARLOTTE MORGAN
Lynchburg
LU and its think tank
What a silly notion: Liberty University developing a “think tank.” Relax. Put that absurd idea out of your head. In order to have a “think tank,” it must be staffed with people who are capable of “thinking,” that is, someone capable of creative, analytical, critical and imaginative thinking. Indoctrination doesn’t fit the definition.
LU and a “think tank” are polar opposites — a dichotomy — mutually exclusive — an oxymoron — contradictory terms. It’s an intelligent sounding way to continue to line the pockets of donors and cronies, probably a “moron” without the “oxy.”
CAROLYN BOSIGER
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.