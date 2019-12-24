Pondering the season's meaning
Why all the lights illuminating Lynchburg homes? Do we take these Christmas lights for granted? What is their origin?
The Christmas season is a celebration of Christ. Christ is translated Messiah in Greek and is one of the 256 names for Jesus. It’s fascinating to explore all 256 names. But the one name for Jesus that is most responsible for these lights is his name, “Light of the World.”
Several kings came to visit Jesus after his birth. They were guided astrologically by a “great light.” The biblical book of John gives the account of Jesus as the, “Light of the World.” Space is limited to explore the name of Jesus as “Light of the World.” However, you can read John 1:1-15. Special attention regarding light is in the fourth and fifth verses: “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” Perhaps we need that “light” to overcome the current darkness in America?
In John 8:12, Jesus says, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness.” Individually, we can now walk in light even though the world may be in darkness. When you see the Christmas lights remember the “Light of the World” who will bring you light, life and peace if you follow him.
ROBERT LUCAS
Forest
Democrats are ‘pathetic people’
Regarding the impeachment, I’m reminded of novelist Ayn Rand’s “The Fountainhead.” When a critic of the architect genius Howard Roark thought he had brought a great man down, he asked Roark, “Well, what do you think of me now?” Roark quietly replied, “I don’t think of you.”
The Democrats who ran this circus, and those who voted for impeachment don’t deserve our anger, or even a thought. They’re pathetic people who will forever be judged by the futility of their fraud.
GEORGE CAYLOR
Lynchburg
