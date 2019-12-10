Writer: Trump the champ of liars
I couldn’t help but chuckle while reading the recent diatribe from Jack Leggett of Forest about Democrats lying (The Forum, “Is a Democrat Talking? It’s a Lie,” Dec. 7).
Really, Mr. Leggett?
As of Oct. 9, President Trump’s 993rd day in office, he has made 13,435 false or misleading claims, according to a detailed database maintained by Fact Checker.
We Dems might tell a little white fib every once in awhile, but we must bow to the Champion Liar of our Age: Donald J. Trump.
DONNA StCLAIR
Forest
Unplug your ears
In 1632, Galileo was put under house arrest because of the “lie” he told that the Earth revolves around the sun.
People were lynched and churches bombed because of the “lie” that people of color were equal to white people during the Civil Rights Movement.
Just because some action or some belief does not fit our beliefs or life plan does not make it a lie or any less the truth. Disagree with me as a Democrat, and I will willingly engage in meaningful conversation. Stopping your ears and yelling liar when I say something you don’t want to hear simply makes you sound like a petulant child.
MARGARET ANDERSON
Big Island
Just who’s the more honest?
I would like to respond to Jack Legget’s Dec. 7, “Is a Democrat talking? It’s a lie.”
Legget begins by stating what the Democrat Party stands for. His accusations are half truths or lies. Samuel Clemens was a 19th century writer and humorist. He left us with many memorable quotes.
On lies, he also had this to say: “A half truth is the most cowardly of lies.”
I didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in 2016. I do know that Clinton testified for 11 hours before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, before a hostile GOP panel chaired by Trey Gowdy.
In her 11-hour testimony, Secretary of State Clinton did not perjure herself once. Gowdy spent $8 million of taxpayer funds to compile an 800-page report which found Clinton guilty of nothing.
Let’s compare the Benghazi investigation to the Mueller investigation.
Six GOP operatives have been sentenced or are serving time in federal prison for charges ranging from conspiracy against the U.S. to lying to the FBI and/or Congress. These individuals are George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.
Those sentenced in the Mueller investigation will pale in contrast to those GOP officials who will go to jail for their involvement in the Ukraine bribery scandal. Despite the fact that the majority didn’t have the minimums to respond to Congressional subpoenas.
“Lies, damned lies and statistics” ... .
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
Paranoid, right-wing gun owners
There’s a lot more to the Constitution than the Second Amendment.
It’s ironic. At the same time all the paranoid gun owners amongst us want to treat the Second Amendment as if was the 11th Commandment brought down the mountain by Moses, we have a president who acts as if the rest of the Constitution is just a list of suggestions.
I’d bet that most of the sanctuary folks are Trump supporters. I am a gun owner, and I don’t believe that they will ever take away all our guns. That’s just not going to happen in America. That’s the big lie told by the gun manufacturers and the NRA to sell more guns. And it works.
Gun owners always claim to be law-abiding citizens, and I’m sure for the vast majority, it’s true. But to be a law-abiding citizen, you have to follow all the laws, not just the ones that suit you. Otherwise, you are a criminal.
Donald Trump claims the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution is phony because he wants to still make money while in office. That’s illegal, but his supporters accept it. If that’s OK, what will they do if some future president decides the Second Amendment is phony? He or she will now have precedence, after all.
Will they declare war on the U.S. government? That’s been tried before and it didn’t end well. Ask David Koresh. Oh wait, you can’t. He’s dead.
JIM TODD
Pamplin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.