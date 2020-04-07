Time for change

For too many years, we have spoken about change in education — the way we try to engage our students and allow them to learn.

Now we find ourselves lagging behind again. We are now forced to come out of the comfort zone and make some significant changes to ensure students are receiving the education they genuinely deserve.

The first change, classroom education, should be all year long. That will allow the flexibility for the next significant impact on the learning process. There will be a subsequent impact because we are not through the first one.

Secondly, end statewide testing. This process has been demonstrated to be a complete failure to the students, a waste of money, and the cause of the loss of teachers and administrators. There are proven ways to determine a student’s ability to learn and understand.

Third, it's time to open the internet for all, then we will not have the "next time issue of online learning."

Finally, the issue of pay for all in education — bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria, teachers, instructional assistants and administration. The monies saved from removing the state testing will provide a tremendous influx of funding to all school divisions.

It is time for the mold to be broken and the age of “we’ve always done it that way” to go away. That way has not worked for more than 40 years. Students deserve better, and they deserve to have authentic learning and not "test-taking learning."

Jonathan Geldmaker

Lynchburg

How will the IRS use direct deposit for stimulus?

We hear a lot about the stimulus checks that will be coming to individuals and families.

All the talk and printed information has been, thus far, keyed to the IRS using their data of direct deposits of tax refunds to make the upcoming payments. That appears to imply every American taxpayer has been owed a tax refund, which is NOT true by a long, long shot.

There is no mention anywhere on how taxpayers who paid taxes owed through a direct withdrawal will be receiving their stimulus payments. A direct deposit is clearly the opposite of a direct withdrawal, so the question is: will the IRS or whatever other government agency is in charge of distributing stimulus checks use the direct withdrawal info they already have on file to make direct deposit stimulus payments?

I think we need some clarity on that piece, even if it is a matter of semantics. So perhaps, a more appropriate wording would have been: “The IRS will use information on direct deposits or withdrawals to distribute stimulus payments quickly and efficiently.”

Makes sense?

Omar Mendoza

Lynchburg

Take time to show thanks for essential workers

I am inviting The News & Advance's readers to join me in a daily 8 p.m. thank you to our wonderful healthcare and many other essential workers.

At 8 p.m. tonight, and every night during this crisis, people all around Lynchburg and beyond will be on their doorsteps or at open windows, making some noise to show their appreciation for the heroes helping to keep us safe.

We will be clapping, cheering, chanting and banging pots and pans for a two-minute show of support.

Let people know how grateful you are for all the efforts being made on your behalf. Come rain or shine, I hope to see you there.

Phoenix Haynes

Lynchburg

