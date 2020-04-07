Time for change
For too many years, we have spoken about change in education — the way we try to engage our students and allow them to learn.
Now we find ourselves lagging behind again. We are now forced to come out of the comfort zone and make some significant changes to ensure students are receiving the education they genuinely deserve.
The first change, classroom education, should be all year long. That will allow the flexibility for the next significant impact on the learning process. There will be a subsequent impact because we are not through the first one.
Secondly, end statewide testing. This process has been demonstrated to be a complete failure to the students, a waste of money, and the cause of the loss of teachers and administrators. There are proven ways to determine a student’s ability to learn and understand.
Third, it's time to open the internet for all, then we will not have the "next time issue of online learning."
Finally, the issue of pay for all in education — bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria, teachers, instructional assistants and administration. The monies saved from removing the state testing will provide a tremendous influx of funding to all school divisions.
It is time for the mold to be broken and the age of “we’ve always done it that way” to go away. That way has not worked for more than 40 years. Students deserve better, and they deserve to have authentic learning and not "test-taking learning."
Jonathan Geldmaker
Lynchburg
How will the IRS use direct deposit for stimulus?
We hear a lot about the stimulus checks that will be coming to individuals and families.
All the talk and printed information has been, thus far, keyed to the IRS using their data of direct deposits of tax refunds to make the upcoming payments. That appears to imply every American taxpayer has been owed a tax refund, which is NOT true by a long, long shot.
There is no mention anywhere on how taxpayers who paid taxes owed through a direct withdrawal will be receiving their stimulus payments. A direct deposit is clearly the opposite of a direct withdrawal, so the question is: will the IRS or whatever other government agency is in charge of distributing stimulus checks use the direct withdrawal info they already have on file to make direct deposit stimulus payments?
I think we need some clarity on that piece, even if it is a matter of semantics. So perhaps, a more appropriate wording would have been: “The IRS will use information on direct deposits or withdrawals to distribute stimulus payments quickly and efficiently.”
Makes sense?
Omar Mendoza
Lynchburg
Take time to show thanks for essential workers
I am inviting The News & Advance's readers to join me in a daily 8 p.m. thank you to our wonderful healthcare and many other essential workers.
At 8 p.m. tonight, and every night during this crisis, people all around Lynchburg and beyond will be on their doorsteps or at open windows, making some noise to show their appreciation for the heroes helping to keep us safe.
We will be clapping, cheering, chanting and banging pots and pans for a two-minute show of support.
Let people know how grateful you are for all the efforts being made on your behalf. Come rain or shine, I hope to see you there.
Phoenix Haynes
Lynchburg
Howard, virtually every day for the past several years I have pointed out where you were wrong, but if you really need one more, here goes: to paraphrase, “swapping needles spreads disease”. Obvious falsehood, the exact opposite is true.
You seem to have some perverse obsession with my bedtime and bongs. Really? Get a life. Of all the irrelevant information I can think of, my bedtime tops the list, but if it’s so important to you, it’s usually between 10 and 10:30 pm. FYI, I get up at6am. As for bongs, I don’t have one, and if I did, it would be irrelevant.
You keep talking about how the corona deaths are lower than the seasonal flu, as if we’ve reached the end of this situation and the final numbers are in, No even close. You talk about people in rural areas going back to their daily lives with no understanding that these are tomorrow’s hot spots.
You’ve minimized this virus from the beginning and now you’re giving advice on how people can protect themselves. Give me a break! The thing you need to isolate is your mouth.
