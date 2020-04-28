Faraldi backed in Ward IV
As many have realized during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, local government can have a tremendous effect on our quality of life. We rely on local government to deliver critical services, protect our neighborhoods, and educate our children. That makes our choice of local government leaders critically important.
In the May 5 election, I am supporting Republican Chris Faraldi for City Council in Ward IV. I have known Chris since his service in Congressman Goodlatte’s office. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the City of Lynchburg and has the skill and experience to be an effective voice for its residents.
With his unique public policy and private sector experience, in addition to the two degrees he holds from Liberty University, Chris stands ready to advocate for conservative principles, our public safety personnel, our Second Amendment rights, and lower taxes. Chris Faraldi has the support of trusted conservative leaders like Congressman Ben Cline, former Congressman Bob Goodlatte, Senator Mark Peake, and Delegate Wendell Walker.
I know Chris will be an effective and responsive representative for the people of Ward IV, and he has my strong support. Whether you’re voting absentee or in person on May 19, please vote Chris Faraldi for Council.
KATHY BYRON
Forest
Editor’s note: Byron, a Republican, represents the 22nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
I don't live in Ward IV, so the point is moot, but I would not vote for someone who was politically associated with Bob Goodlatte. The "conservative values, low taxes and support for police and firefighters" schtick gets old as well, trotted out every election in lieu of anything concrete. Endorsement by "leaders" such as Byron, Cline, and Walker are enough to seal the deal against this Candidate.
A democrat that wont vote for a republican? Shocking! Shocking I tell you!! LOL!!
Over the years since Reagan, Republicans have become increasing hostile to good government. They disavow civic responsibility, wanting cut taxes as a singular priority. Downtown Lynchburg would never have come back with a Republican Majority. There would be a ghost town of empty parking lots where there are now renovated buildings on Commerce Street. The tax base would be a fraction of what it is now. There would be no Percivals Isle. No Academy of Fine Arts. No Opera. No Train Station. No new high school. This is why McConnell would like to bankrupt States and Cities. Republicans would toss out pension obligations. If you want the city to go forward so you can rent your Air B&Bs, attract new business ,live in a city that cares about everyone, vote for anyone other than a Republican.
John, as a county resident (I believe same as Kathy) I cannot vote this either; but, totally agree with everything you said. [thumbup]
