Faraldi backed in Ward IV

As many have realized during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, local government can have a tremendous effect on our quality of life. We rely on local government to deliver critical services, protect our neighborhoods, and educate our children. That makes our choice of local government leaders critically important.

In the May 5 election, I am supporting Republican Chris Faraldi for City Council in Ward IV. I have known Chris since his service in Congressman Goodlatte’s office. He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the City of Lynchburg and has the skill and experience to be an effective voice for its residents.

With his unique public policy and private sector experience, in addition to the two degrees he holds from Liberty University, Chris stands ready to advocate for conservative principles, our public safety personnel, our Second Amendment rights, and lower taxes. Chris Faraldi has the support of trusted conservative leaders like Congressman Ben Cline, former Congressman Bob Goodlatte, Senator Mark Peake, and Delegate Wendell Walker.

I know Chris will be an effective and responsive representative for the people of Ward IV, and he has my strong support. Whether you’re voting absentee or in person on May 19, please vote Chris Faraldi for Council.

KATHY BYRON

Forest

Editor’s note: Byron, a Republican, represents the 22nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

