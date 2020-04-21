Move May 5 local election to November
Although the Lynchburg City Council voted 4 to 3 to support keeping the local election on its May 5 date, I hope the state legislature will follow the recommendation of the governor to move local elections in the state from May to November this year.
Local campaigning has been practically eliminated by the current health crisis and it is impractical to think that absentee voting can be implemented successfully for all voters in such a short time. The school system has devoted considerable resources to disinfecting vacated schools and opening them again for voting would negate that effort. Putting voters and poll workers at risk for a May 5 vote would be irresponsible.
I was surprised by the decision of the City Council to go ahead with the May election in spite of the clear and present danger it would create. I urge the legislature to move the date as their first order of business when they re-convene. We must avoid the confusion and adverse publicity experienced in Ohio and Wisconsin!
LARRY BASSETT
Lynchburg
'Vexit' needed with Democrats' new laws
Virginia Democrats are over-stepping their boundaries given them by the U.S. and Virginia constitutions. They have now passed a law which states that if a neighbor of yours see you as a threat, they can call the police, who will come and confiscate your firearms. The U.S. Constitution states that “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." This law is not only taking away that right, it also allows the police to take away your guns without a search warrant. This is the first step in the Democrats’ plan to confiscate all the guns of Virginia’s citizens, leaving the people helpless to defend themselves.
What is Vexit? Vexit is the movement for localities in Virginia to leave the state and join West Virginia. However, residents would not physically relocate, only the states’ boundaries would change. Logistical and clerical changes would occur; however, the two states share similar bureaucratic processes. Therefore the logistics would not be overly difficult.
Is this constitutional? Yes. Absolutely. Both the Virginia and U. S. Constitutions allow this. They prohibit the creation of one state from another state, but they do not prohibit localities leaving one state to join another if the majority of the citizens in the localities vote to do so.
What do I need to do? For information, updates, and petition signing, go to vexit2020.com or Vexit 2020 on Facebook for more information and action items.
West Virginia has officially extended invitation to disaffected Virginia localities to join. Influential leaders, including West Virginia Governor Justice and Brexit leader Nigel Farage have endorsed the movement.
ADAM BOYER
Gladys
