Online churches see spike in attendance
I have received at least three contacts from pastors telling me they are going to break the governments mandate against social gatherings.
In one sense, the U.S. government cannot mandate our worship of God, when we worship or how we worship. So, I understand why some pastors oppose the government’s mandate of social gatherings.
However, the Bible teaches that Christians should obey the government/rulers over them and pray for them. If churches are restricted to no more than 10 people, therefore, it seems they are permitted to have small gathering like prayer meetings, Sunday school classes, and Bible studies.
I am researching a book on online churches in the U.S. and around the world. In the past two weeks I have been amazed at the response of pastors to me about their explosive attendance with their online worship services. A church in greater Lynchburg with 350 worshipers has had 700 online viewers attending their worship service. Another church in Harrisonburg of 250 worshipers reported 1,400 online. Many others are reporting great online attendances as well.
The church of Jesus Christ has always found a way to worship. In the early days, the Roman Empire persecuted the church and they met in catacombs, caves, and out in the woods. Is the online church an expression of that determined will to put God first in everything?
Elmer Towns
Lynchburg
Professor Apple leaves noble legacy behind
Both the Central Virginia-area and the wider world have lost a treasure with the death of Tom Burford, "Professor Apple," on March 29.
Polite, gentle, a born teacher and author, he changed the way Americans thought about, planted, and consumed apples through his encyclopedic knowledge of heirloom varieties.
Like so many others, we met him at a food festival decades ago and sought his advice on what trees we could plant in our relatively small yard. We visited him, tasted several varieties, and based on his recommendations and the size and location of our space, bought two trees, one of which, a Cox Pippin, still in most years gives us generous amounts of fruit for pies, dumplings and applesauce.
More than once Mr. Burford came by to check on its progress. Our story could be repeated with variations numerous times. Tom Burford will be remembered by his friends, customers, and the trees he fostered and loved. What a noble legacy.
Dorothy Potter
Lynchburg
