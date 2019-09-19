Join hands to walk out of darkness
As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Lynchburg Community Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Oct. 5 at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention.
I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, more than 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. I am walking to support those who have watched a loved one suffer with depression, anxiety and the loss of hope for anything in life. As we stand close by, feeling completely helpless in how to help relieve their pain, we ourselves feel lost. Many of us have tried tirelessly to encourage, loved completely, begged and pleaded and in the end felt the grip slip from our hands only to be left in a fog, lost and wondering how did this happen?
My loved one jumped through many hoops, doing what everyone told him to do, however the “big pit” was still too big, too deep to climb out of, and ultimately “it” devoured him. I want desperately to be a voice that helps to educate and spread the understanding needed to make the changes to stop this pain, on so many levels!
I lost my husband after 33 years of marriage on Oct. 3, 2008, to suicide. I found myself completely lost for a long time. It is most difficult for all left behind to embrace “their” decision to not be here anymore. After 11 years now, we learn to eventually stand and then slowly walk, however we are forever changed and saddened beyond words. If my story, can possibly help another to understand mental illness, then a sprout of new life can be born from the ashes of pain. Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.
Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you! Register at afsp.org/lynchburg.
JOAN ROSIN
Co-chairwoman
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Lynchburg Community Walk
