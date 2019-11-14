Two views on election outcome
‘Real’ Virginians left in the cold
It was sad to see after the elections that Northern Virginia now controls the whole state.
Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn stated in Sunday’s edition of The News & Advance that she was, “looking forward to continuing to stand up for issues and values that are so important to Virginians.” Well, if you look at the maps of election results, only heavy populated areas like Northern Virginia, Norfolk/Newport News and Charlottesville were blue.
So, around 75 percent of the land mass of the state doesn’t have their issues and values addressed. Those through areas (which probably do not contain many native Virginians) are not representative of the whole state of Virginia. They very much represent the DC/Maryland mindset.
I wish Virginia would hold elections with an electoral college so the populated areas would not control the whole state just as our forefathers feared would happen on a national scale.
JOHN TOMLIN
Forest
Sanity returning to Richmond
An observation on the Nov. 5 election: Thank the Lord there are citizens of the United States and residents of Virginia who haven’t sold their soul to a charlatan.
Be proud!
We may finally see some action taken on issues that everyday, hardworking Virginians care about like global warming, medical care and sensible gun control.
CAROLYN BOSIGER
Forest
John Tomlin, You are exactly right. If you look at the map of the way the votes in Virginia were cast the entire state is red with a few blue areas in Fairfax, Richmond and Tidewater.
The bulk of these new voters are not from Virginia, they are not even from the United States. They are “tech” employees from all over the world.
They vote democrat. They did not grow up with freedom and they have no concept of it. Many of their countries are war torn and they are terrified of firearms. They have no understanding of the Second Amendment and in their sheltered lives the computer is their only recreation.
By the time it is obvious that democrat policies will not work and cannot be made to work, it will be too late for all of us.
Virginia will turn around and be Republican again but it will have been thoroughly destroyed in the process.
Howie I literally laughed out loud when I read Mr Tomlinson letter. And make no mistake I am laughing at you not with you.
You failed miserably to explain how a state office electoral system would work last time this was brought up. Would you care to try again ? And please don’t just recite the presidential election process. I’m sure you and Mr Tomlin have thought through the details or you would just look foolish advocating for something you know nothing about. Right?
Carolyn Bosiger. Pass all of the freedom destroying laws you want. Many of us refuse to participate. You people cant even decide what bathroom to use. You think real Virginians will follow people bought and paid for by outside money? Nope. #resist.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
You lost the election get over it. Sound familiar?
DDS ?
Carolyn Bosiger, There will surely be change in Virginia but “sanity” will not be a part of it.
Global climate change has been happening since the beginning of time and will continue whether democrats bankrupt businesses in Virginia with new regulations or not.
New much more lax regulations on abortion will allow Express Lanes for killing babies. Is your just birthed baby not what you hoped? Governor Blackface says let’s lay it on a table and decide if you want to kill it.
The very history of Virginia will be torn down and names changed to do what? Help someones feelings? I can tell you they won’t feel one bit better.
Surely democrats cannot believe we can control gun crime with laws?? Murder is against the law.
Democrats think if we can just pass enough laws about guns and confiscate enough of them we will all be safer. When did criminals ever care about the law? If you could snap your fingers and every single gun in America just disappeared over night we would all be in a world of hurt. Because of our wide open borders firearms would soon be a very hot commodity, The black market on firearms would explode and soon every criminal in the country would be armed with the actual machine guns that liberals fear so much. Every law abiding citizen will be helpless.
Virginia is going to be destroyed and the worst of liberal run cities with all their murder, rape, crime, and poverty will be all that we have left.
God help us all.
We need to talk.
Do you want my email?
You guys should meet at an elementary school so your the smartest kids there.
Please share some notes from your discussion it would be a fascinating study of total delusion.
I wish stupidity and irrational hate had consequences only for their purveyor’s.
Unfortunately it doesn’t.
