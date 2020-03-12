Fear mongering by the left wing press

What is with all the fear mongering in the media about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a.k.a. the coronavirus, which is causing the disease COVID-19?

Woweee. As of March 10 we had eight cases of sick people in Virginia. Yet in Virginia we have had (on average) over two actual deaths a day from traffic accidents, or over 60 so far this year. Is this because of the fear of the unknown? It certainly is not based on actual statistics.

The same statistics hold for the United States. How many people have died from COVID-19 as compared to the (average) 8,000-plus from flu or the 9,000-plus from autos or the hundreds of thousands who die in the U.S. from heart, cancer or even ordinary accidents by March of every year?

As of today, it is only 26 COVID-19 due to SARS-CoV-2. Still, far fewer deaths than from many other causes that we risk every day, which have actually happened so far this year.

Is all the hype about a slightly more dangerous virus justified, or is this just Trump Derangement Syndrome running amok while the left-wing press helps spread fear hoping that it will lead to Trump losing the 2020 election?

WILLIAM ADAMS

Lynchburg

A part of our history

Thank you for such a comprehensive, rational coverage of the ongoing dialogue regarding Confederate memorials (“Hill City Monuments,” March 8).

Lynchburg’s Confederate Soldier can — and, I think, should — be viewed as an integral component of a larger memorial, one that commemorates the city’s fallen in all the wars in which we have participated. While the statue predates Monument Terrace, the creators and designers of Lynchburg’s iconic architectural and historical landmark wisely incorporated it to be one of its vital components. Monument Terrace commemorates those who gave their lives in World War I (its raison d’être), World War II, the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. In addition, memorials on the Terrace honor those who were awarded the Purple Heart and those Missing in Action. To erase one part of such a comprehensive tribute would diminish the whole.

As Mayor Treney Tweedy so sagely observed: “I’m not one who wants to wipe out history. ... I’d rather we learn from it, so as not to repeat it.”

S. ALLEN CHAMBERS Jr.

Lynchburg

The Confederate flag’s message

Scott Meyers gives a nice history lesson in his March 1 letter to the editor about the Confederate flag.

He writes, “Unfortunately, several hate groups have co-opted the Confederate battle flag for their disgraceful and unseemly purposes. This is shameful and dishonors Confederate Civil War veterans, very few of whom owned slaves.

Does Meyers think that high school kids wear the Confederate flag to honor Civil War veterans? Or are these symbols meant to convey association with unseemly hate groups?

If the symbols are reasonably perceived as threatening to members of the student body, then they should be banned from publicly funded schools. It doesn’t matter that the perceived threat is a result of shameless association.

WILLIAM MILLER

Forest

