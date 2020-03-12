Fear mongering by the left wing press
What is with all the fear mongering in the media about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a.k.a. the coronavirus, which is causing the disease COVID-19?
Woweee. As of March 10 we had eight cases of sick people in Virginia. Yet in Virginia we have had (on average) over two actual deaths a day from traffic accidents, or over 60 so far this year. Is this because of the fear of the unknown? It certainly is not based on actual statistics.
The same statistics hold for the United States. How many people have died from COVID-19 as compared to the (average) 8,000-plus from flu or the 9,000-plus from autos or the hundreds of thousands who die in the U.S. from heart, cancer or even ordinary accidents by March of every year?
As of today, it is only 26 COVID-19 due to SARS-CoV-2. Still, far fewer deaths than from many other causes that we risk every day, which have actually happened so far this year.
Is all the hype about a slightly more dangerous virus justified, or is this just Trump Derangement Syndrome running amok while the left-wing press helps spread fear hoping that it will lead to Trump losing the 2020 election?
WILLIAM ADAMS
Lynchburg
A part of our history
Thank you for such a comprehensive, rational coverage of the ongoing dialogue regarding Confederate memorials (“Hill City Monuments,” March 8).
Lynchburg’s Confederate Soldier can — and, I think, should — be viewed as an integral component of a larger memorial, one that commemorates the city’s fallen in all the wars in which we have participated. While the statue predates Monument Terrace, the creators and designers of Lynchburg’s iconic architectural and historical landmark wisely incorporated it to be one of its vital components. Monument Terrace commemorates those who gave their lives in World War I (its raison d’être), World War II, the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. In addition, memorials on the Terrace honor those who were awarded the Purple Heart and those Missing in Action. To erase one part of such a comprehensive tribute would diminish the whole.
As Mayor Treney Tweedy so sagely observed: “I’m not one who wants to wipe out history. ... I’d rather we learn from it, so as not to repeat it.”
S. ALLEN CHAMBERS Jr.
Lynchburg
The Confederate flag’s message
Scott Meyers gives a nice history lesson in his March 1 letter to the editor about the Confederate flag.
He writes, “Unfortunately, several hate groups have co-opted the Confederate battle flag for their disgraceful and unseemly purposes. This is shameful and dishonors Confederate Civil War veterans, very few of whom owned slaves.
Does Meyers think that high school kids wear the Confederate flag to honor Civil War veterans? Or are these symbols meant to convey association with unseemly hate groups?
If the symbols are reasonably perceived as threatening to members of the student body, then they should be banned from publicly funded schools. It doesn’t matter that the perceived threat is a result of shameless association.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
I know one thing for sure about the Coronavirus - the last place I would go to get information about it would be the Letters to the Editor and comments section of the N&A.
We should all give thanks that we have a President that closed the borders and restricted flights from countries with disease. Could you imagine what would happen if we had an open border president Biden that welcomed everyone from everywhere? Almost all illegals haven't been immunized and have a weakened immune system to start with. Makes a great carrier when they sneak over.
Some states have banned gatherings of more than 200 people due to coronavirus concerns. This shouldn't affect Bidens rally's at all.
Because of all the liberal insanity and widespread panic from about 40 people dying in the United States. They have canceled all large gatherings including most sporting events whether they be professional or collegiate. Political rallies and debates have been canceled.
Lying Governor Blackface has declared a state of emergency for Virginia.
It would be most prudent to postpone the coming Presidential election for at least a year, in an abundance of caution, until we see how this enormous event is going to end.
And I again would like to point out two things, it is not liberal America crashing the markets, it is big corporate. They are not running from the Coronavirus, they are reacting to a basic mathmatical principle. You cannot not continue to pay debt at a higher percentage while making money at a lower percentage.
Just in case you missed it last night, Keith.
I do not expect a real estate boom if rates go to zero if that helps any. I do expect one if the Dow goes down to 15,000 though. At least a boom for me. For every loser there is a winner. Learn to poise yourself as a winner in the bad times and you will automatically be a winner in the good.
Hmmm, I must have things mixed up. I use my money to make time. Like today,I was able position my money to make time for me to participate in a group dedicated to the prevention of suicide and drug abuse.
Oddly though, I don't feel like a loser...
Anyone one else not losing a dime today in the stock market?
Ladies and gentlemen... we have a winner. Local man claims to have mastered timing the market. Or just admitted to missing out on the Obama miracle: S&P +181% over his eight years. I think I will just call "BS". [unsure]
Actually, Mr. Weigand, if Mr. Levan was hoping for a bear market, would that make him a, a, TDS, screaming libtard in disguise 😵
Your chance of being killed by a cow is one in 14.7 Million.
Your chance of winning the lottery is one in 13.9 Million.
Your chance of dying from Coronavirus is one in 7.9 Million.
Your chance of being killed by a shark is one in 3.7 Million.
Your chance of being struck by lightning is one in 170k.
Your chance of dying from the flu is also one in 170k.
Your chance of dying in a car accident is one in 103.
Your chance of dying of an opioid overdose is one in 96.
This message was brought to you by math.
You have absolutely no basis for the number you applied to the corona virus
The chance of being killed by a cow is zero if you live where there are no cows
Your chance of winning the lottery is zero if you don’t play
Your chance of dying from Coronavirus is zero if stay away from infected people and infected items.
Your chance of being killed by a shark is zero if you stay out of the water.
Your chance of being struck by lightning is almost zero if you stay inside
Your chance of dying from the flu is zero if you stay away from infected people and items.
Your chance of dying in a car accident is zero if you stay away from cars.
Your chance of dying from an opioid overdose is zero if you don’t use opioids.
This message is brought to you by someone who knows that without specifics, statistics mean nothing.]
Aren't you older than 60?
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2020/03/11/infectious_disease_medical_detective_michael_osterholm_coronavirus_is_going_to_unfold_for_months_to_come.html
The worldwide vote of no confidence in Trump is crashing the stock market. Trumps coddling of Putin has led to a crash in oil prices as Putin as nothing to worry about with Trump in the White House. Putin is trying to drive American fracked oil and gas out of business.
We have another financial genius here folks.
So democrats have “coddled” Putin for years now by (much more so than Trump) “trying to drive American fracked oil and gas out of business?”
Nice of you to finally admit exactly which party has really done Putin’s bidding all of these years......
Trump set Putin free to do what he is doing. Putin helped install Trump because Clinton would have kept him in line.
You mean like she kept those Libyans “in line” in Benghazi?
James Tracey is the guy who recently said the N&A should ban commenters who post fake news and propaganda.
Yet Sabrina is still here.
It's not fake ( unlike your photo and use of right wing disinformation). Not is it propaganda. All you have to do is look at the stock market gyrations every time Trump speaks. The world has no faith in this idiot to manage this epidemic.
Sorry William Adams... even VP Pence gets it, "WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that there has been "irresponsible rhetoric" from people who have downplayed the seriousness of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak".
Too bad Trump was unable to effectively articulate the message last night.
[sad]
No need for most people to worry about the coronavirus. Unless you are older than 60 and have a pre existing disease like HIV or a heart condition.
Thank you Dr. Howard
DH: I vote the 'thinning' start with the MAGA hats. [censored]
Ir doesnt work that way. So far the gene pool is being cleansed by removing the old and weak.
This should cull all the Republicans who are not taking this seriously.
Unfortunately, your "thin the herd" comment below does not include the "Add Reply" button. Perhaps even the webpage design software recognized that this was a comment that was too ignorant to deserve a response.
I don’t care what you think anyway.
Probably had a little more to do with mobile interface format limitations than some woke genius, premeditated, embedded judgmental AI - you know, like Facebook is now doing?
Coronavirus is more than “ slightly” worse than influenza. It is 10 times worse. This is a moment to acknowledge electing a lying fool over a competent woman was a serious mistake.
James, I agree. We would all be so much better off if we had a fat-bottomed woman in a pantsuit screeching, “What difference at this point does it make?”
Clinton would have taken preemptive steps immediately unlike the even bigger fat bottomed clown in the White House wearing depends who lied about the severity of the spread to enhance his elect. Because of his delay for political purposes, people will die. Epidemiologists project as many of a million deaths in the US. It was very irresponsible of the N&A to publish a letter pushing right wing talking points detached from reality. The movie theater is on fire and right wingers are yelling "there s no fire".
It is very natural to thin the herd at times. Happens with all the other animals. Why not humans?
James, I’m not sure where you found that million number but it is wildly inaccurate.
Because Carl keeps questioning everything I say I will provide proof.
If you are going to die from this virus it will kill you 14 days after you catch it.
Anyone under 50 years old has very little problems with this virus.
The mortality rate has been skewed by many of the deaths happening in third world settings with nearly no medical treatment.
There are less than 1300 cases in the U.S. right now and only 38 deaths.
Since the first of this year which almost corresponds with the beginning of the coronavirus there have been 16,000 people die in the U.S. from the common flu and 105 of them were children.
There have been 4750 deaths worldwide so far from the coronavirus out of less than 130,000 total people that have contracted it.
It is great that the country is taking measures to slow the spread of this virus but the economic fallout and widespread panic so far is much greater than the actual virus itself.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-death-rate/#days
