Don't impeach Trump, vote him out
Lloyd Bentsen told Dan Quayle, “You’re no Jack Kennedy.”
I want to tell Adam Schiff, “You’re no Sam Ervin.” And I want to tell Nancy Pelosi, “You’re no Barbara Jordan.”
I’m a left-of-left Democrat.
I savored every second of the Nixon impeachment hearings in the House Judiciary Committee and the Senate Watergate Committee. In 1974, politicians on both sides of the proverbial aisle renewed my faith in democracy and trust in humanity when they deserted Richard Nixon and forced him to resign the presidency.
When does the Trump trial begin?
I couldn’t care less.
I trust neither the liberal nor the conservative in Washington today.
You want this commander-in-chief gone?
Vote him out.
Good luck dredging the rest of the swamp and finding anything pure with which to cleanse and replenish the rancid void.
DOUGLAS THOM III
Lynchburg
Life experience in a candidate
In recent elections, there has been an increase in young men and women from the local universities and colleges running for political office in our city.
They run under the banner that they went to college in Lynchburg, so therefore, they are qualified to serve the community. They claim that their four years of school had prepared them for a life of service to the community.
This trend must stop. It is detrimental to the city of Lynchburg. A four-year degree doesn’t quality someone for public office. Instead, life experience qualifies someone for office. Fighting in the trenches of life gives someone the experience they need to lead the community.
As a Liberty University graduate and servant to the people of this great nation in the armed forces, I hope to see more qualified candidates step up and run for office in our city!
JON HIXSON
Lynchburg
The issue of our lifetimes
Two op-eds in the Jan. 19 issue of The News & Advance give us much to think about (“A world on fire” and “U.S. leadership needed in climate fight”). There are many issues that our country should be working to address, but not one is as over-arching and as urgent as efforts to slow climate change.
I have great hope that in this new year, Congress will begin to address this reality by focusing on real, bipartisan solutions. The days of ignoring this issue are over: Seven out of 10 American voters support government action to address climate change.
There is a bill working its way through the House of Representatives, HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would place a gradually rising price on fossil fuels and distribute the revenue in equal shares to all Americans. More than 3,500 economists, many towns and cities, businesses, faith leaders and editorial boards have endorsed this revenue-neutral approach to taxing carbon pollution.
Support is coalescing around HR763, which has 75 co-sponsors and is the first bipartisan climate solution bill in more than a decade. Research shows that implementing HR763 would decrease carbon emissions by 40 percent within 12 years, create new jobs, improve overall health and save lives.
If we are unable to put a brake on the warming of our planet, the dire consequences, which we are beginning to see and which we hear more about every day, will be inevitable and will profoundly affect the lives of our grandchildren before the end of the century. No issue is more important in 2020.
Please call your congressman — Rep. Ben Cline for the Sixth District at (202) 225-5431 or Rep. Denver Riggleman for the Fifth District at (202) 225-4711 — or go to their websites to write an email. Even better, to keep a steady contact with your representative, join the monthly calling campaign at www.cclcalls.org; you will get a monthly reminder and suggestions about what to say. It’s so easy and will make a difference — Congress needs to hear from us and recognize that voters want them to act! Respectfully ask them to address our climate crisis by supporting HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
PAT BOWER
Lynchburg
Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Lynchburg chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.
Mr. Hixon:
As a Liberty Graduate, I'm pretty certain you stopped learning the moment you walked onto campus.
We need these college kids to run and get involved. Having had many years of working around boomers, the younger generation is a refreshing change for the better.
They work harder, smarter, and don't complain as much.
