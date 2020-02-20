Alternatives to raising city fees
I recently read about Lynchburg’s plan to increase over time the price of trash removal. Ultimately the plan is to double the price. I understand the desire to increase revenue, however, the city should be wary of creating the wrong incentives, especially downtown.
I love nature and spending time outside (you may of seen me on the sixth season of “Alone”), but to increase trash prices is just asking people to illegally dump more trash in a city that is already plagued with heaps of trash on every hillside and patch of woods.
The most annoying thing about this proposal (and many like it) is the total lack of creative thinking on the part of those that wish to increase revenue. If you must do so, please apply more creativity towards incentivizing desired behavior — that should be the goal behind good governance and not simply maximizing tax revenue.
Let me give you an idea: Why don’t you create a program along side this proposed increase that allows people who show evidence (before and after photos/dump receipts) of having cleaned significant amounts of trash voluntarily from neglected city and public land to get their yearly trash removal fee waived? That way those people who will be hit the hardest by the price increase have the ability to work and nullify that burden while also being given much needed incentives to clean up the town.
When we clean up city land we have to use our time and money to do so, but heaven help us if the city decided to clean our property — the fees would be through the roof. It’s frustrating when leaders view revenue generation as their ultimate goal, while failing to develop creative solutions to problems.
Please use some carrots and not just sticks. That said, there are programs with good incentives — bulk trash removal, property tax relief on renovated houses — so thanks for those.
JORDAN JONAS
Lynchburg
Perceptions and the flag
In the Franklin County School District, a proposal to ban district students from wearing Confederate flags on school property was rejected. This proposal began because of complaints received from black families and educators in the school district, but unfortunately these complaints were not taken seriously by the majority white School Board.
The superintendent himself disregarded these complaints from his staff and student population saying that it is not a “significant issue.” This is concerning since black students are afraid to speak out about their level of discomfort regarding Confederate flag apparel. This fear and discomfort would affect black students’ learning and participation in school activities, which does not appear to be a priority to the Franklin County School Board.
Coming from Michigan and moving to Virginia for school, I was shocked by the amount of Confederate flag apparel and accessories that people own and wear. While students may not mean any harm in wearing the apparel, it is important to realize the impact this has on other students and how the flag may be perceived.
As a future educator, I would support banning Confederate flag apparel in schools when students feel levels of discomfort and fear associated with the symbol that might impede their learning.
KYLEAH SUTHERLAND
Lynchburg
