Like no president we've ever seen
The administration of Donald Trump has demonstrated itself to be the most corrupt in American history. It would take the space in this entire newspaper to document Trump’s criminal and unethical conduct. That anyone can glibly explain that away, or better yet, not care at all about that fact, can be understood fairly easily.
The “goodies list” they have been salivating over for decades had no chance of being perpetrated on any majority of the American people, including white supremacy, elimination of women’s reproductive autonomy and protection of all manner of foolishness, even lawlessness, under the name of religion. And so “Don the Con,” as Michael Bloomberg so aptly describes him, rams this irresponsible agenda down the majority’s throats. Every attempt has been made to thwart the democratic process with voter suppression, election fraud, gerrymandering and the near complete evisceration of objective facts.
Witnessing the ridiculous performance of Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Devin Nunes, R-Calif., whose cavalcade of lies and misdirection are a model of the Trump political party. Hyperbole, you suggest? Witness the host of behaviors now commonplace in our highest national office that we are broadcasting as “our character” to the rest of the world: pathological lying; openly defiant criminal behavior; vulgar, demeaning handling of anyone he sees as “crossing” him; and abandoning all our allies in favor of cuddling up to all our historic enemies. Trump was just fined $2 million for accepting charitable monies for veterans that actually went straight into his campaign coffers. No wonder he doesn’t want to release his tax returns. How much more of this graft will be revealed therein?
At every stage of this administration, every call for oversight of his overtly criminal behavior has been met with defiance of the law, but his ability to continue in this vein is not endless. For a while yet, we still have a democracy. He knows that if his tax returns become public, and the extent to which his personal corruption sees the light of day, the day of reckoning for him will devastate the entire GOP. At every step of the way, Trump has acted like a guilty person. Could it be, that to the farthest extent we currently imagine, Trump is as guilty as his actions and ensuing behavior indicates he is? If not, stop hiding everything and prove us wrong!
I have never held such opinions of any other president. There’s a good reason for that. We never elected an overt criminal before. If this is how the far right sees its legacy being acted out, Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower have already turned over in their graves. Perhaps from its ashes, the phoenix of a decent, responsible Americanism will rise in its place. Until then, a vote for and support of Trump and his minions would be a national and international disgrace. We can, have and will do far better that this.
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
An unfair persecution of Trump
For three years, the voters have been subjected to the never-ending partisan political antics of the Democrats. Let’s face it, the Democrats in Congress have been seeking to reverse the results of the 2016 election from Day One of the Trump administration.
They have moved the goal posts over and over as they have moved from Russian collusion by Trump, to Stormy Daniels, to obstruction of justice, to quid pro quo, to threats of a recession that never happened, to bribery on Trump’s part.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden is on video conducting quid quo pro with the Ukrainians, and the Democrats are turning a blind eye to that, just like they turned a blind eye to Hillary Clinton’s indiscretions.
First we had the Mueller investigation, then the Schiff investigation, and now we have the Nadler investigation. The Democrats are not prosecuting a crime on the part of Donald Trump; they are seeking a crime to prosecute Donald Trump.
It’s been three years, going on four years. This has gone beyond the point of insanity and I am hoping voters will remember this witch hunt on the part of the Democrats when they vote in 2020.
RICHARD A. EFTHIM
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Good LTE Richard.
A nice counterpoint in today's letters: the sublime (Efthim) and the ridiculous (Whorley).
Richard great letter offsetting the hate and insanity of Michael.
Michael Whorley do you lie everyday? Well you sure are spreading the democrat lies this morning.
Just because your side lost an election means you can be angry but not make up lies and then expect the President to try to prove your lies wrong.
If you could prove even ONE of your lies that would be enough but you can’t prove ANY of them because they didn’t happen.
Liberals have spent many MILLIONS of dollars and called HUNDREDS of witnesses pursuing corruption, collusion, election fraud, quid pro quo, obstruction, abuse of power and now bribery. All with no EVIDENCE. NONE, ZERO, ZILCH, NADA.
New York liberals and a liberal Judge fined President Trump for his foundation that had a tiny fraction of the money that Hillary had in hers but she was given a pass.
The democrats are going to pass articles of impeachment against the President only because they have the votes not because of any broken laws.
Michael you don’t need to be proven wrong, you already are wrong and it has been proven, you just can’t accept the answer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.