Christianity Today editorial unfair
Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today writes: “[President Trump’s] Twitter feed alone — with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders — is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused” and “[Trump] should be removed [out of] loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.” (I wonder if Galli keeps all of the Ten perfectly?)
Even all of us who are true “born again” Christians sometimes break God’s commandments, for we still have a sin nature. By yielding to God’s Holy Spirit we can get victories over that old sin nature! Galli should know that Jesus stated: “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgement you judge, you shall be judged … .” (Read Matthew 7:1-5.)
Galli stated that evangelical leaders should be openly critical of the president. The Apostle Paul exhorted I Timothy that “supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men: for kings [our president], and for all that are in authority … for this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.” (I Timothy 2:1-3) The Apostle Peter, wrote, “Submit yourselves to every ordinance of man for the Lord’s sake: whether it be to the king [our president] as supreme , or unto governors … (I Peter 2:13-14b). Paul wrote to the Roman Christians: “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.” (Romans 13:1)
Galli stated that “President Trump has violated the Constitution and has been profoundly immoral.” But Trump has done more than any other president for the evangelical community — as being against abortion and religious freedom.
Yes, Mr. Galli, you did go “too far” and are lacking in being “charitable and patient” with our president — who, by the way, has done quite a number of things for the benefit of all people of the United States — while those who hate and oppose him have done nothing but cry “Impeach him, impeach him!”
JOHNNY HUNTON
Goode
