Dolan is a trusted leader on city council
This is a critical time in the history of Lynchburg, as it is in the world. At times like this, it is important we elect experienced leaders who are dedicated to the City of Lynchburg. That is why I am writing to voice my support for MaryJane Dolan’s re-election to Lynchburg City Council.
For the past four decades, MaryJane Dolan has been a leader in the Lynchburg business community. This experience gives her a distinct ability to make informed and savvy business decisions for the benefit of the entire Lynchburg community. During her four years on City Council, she has supported initiatives that are directed at business development and retention.
Since coming to Lynchburg in 1978, MaryJane Dolan has been dedicated to the needs of our community, and she is extensively engaged in our community. She currently serves on the steering committee for Bridges to Progress initiative, the Faith-Based Task Force and is a liaison to the Pre-K Development and Education Task Force focused on school readiness and equity in the educational system. She also serves on the Beacon of Hope Board, Centra Health Foundation and the LynCag Board. All of these roles require her to work intimately to address health and education issues and the challenges facing the underserved in our region. In addition, she has served on many other nonprofit boards in the Lynchburg region and has generously contributed her own resources to these causes.
In my capacity as President of the University of Lynchburg, I have had the pleasure of working closely with MaryJane Dolan since she has been a member of the University’s Board of Trustees for the past 25 years. She is a highly respected member of our community who listens intently to the thoughts of others, investigates to determine the facts, thinks long and hard, and then comes to logical conclusions. She is a trustworthy leader with the courage to make difficult decisions. Through her actions she has earned the trust and respect of all those with whom she has worked.
I support MaryJane Dolan for re-election to Lynchburg City Council and hope you will do likewise. I encourage you to re-elect Ms. MaryJane Dolan from Ward 1 so she can continue to serve this great city.
Kenneth R. Garren
President, University of Lynchburg
Time to put down labels and unite
Our wonderful country is now facing a crisis that's not been seen in modern times.
People are sick, people are dying. Does it really matter on your deathbed if you are a Republican or Democrat? I think not. We are all humans. We all laugh, cry, feel pain and suffering and grieve when we lose a loved one or friend.
Division and hatred has never accomplished any good thing in America.
I, for one, work everyday with people who may or may not agree with me politically. So what? Why should that keep us from being good friends and good colleagues?
We all have dreams, goals, desires and ambitions and when we combine them from the left, the right and the middle of the political spectrum we pretty much come up with a better solution.
Now is not the time to play the blame game. It is a time for unity among all Americans. This is not President Trump's virus, it is not a Republican or Democrat virus.
It is a menace attacking our great nation and the world. In responding to it, many heads are better then one. Sadly, we have lost all sense of respect, civility and decency and are treating one another as enemies. This is unacceptable for success.
At least for the time being, lets lay aside our Republican and Democrat labels and work together to love our neighbor without regard to politics, race, religion or anything else that currently divides us and become humanitarians who serve one another.
May God, whomever that is to you, bless America.
Yes, I'm still "always on the right? but for now, I'm just like you, an American.
Wes Gillespie
Forest
