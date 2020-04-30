Where are masks, social distancing?
Just finished reading “Protective wear is the new norm for shopping” in Monday’s The News & Advance. The author of the article states that a recent survey shows that 7 in 10 shoppers consider a trip to the grocery store a large or moderate risk to their health. He/she also states “A recent excursion to stock up on food and supplies bore this out. Most customers wore masks ... Shoppers rigidly observed social distancing, standing at least 6 feet from each other while waiting patiently to select fruits and vegetables.”
I would really like to know the store in which this excursion took place. It certainly wasn’t in Walmart on Old Forest Road this past Sunday afternoon. While my wife and I were wearing masks out of respect for others, only about 20% to 25% of all shoppers were doing so. Social distancing was practically nonexistent. While trying to maintain 6 feet of separation, non-masked shoppers would come shoulder to shoulder with both of us. It was impossible to maintain separation.
In fairness, those with masks should be applauded, as well as the few shoppers who tried to maintain social distancing. Those shoppers understand and exercise their social responsibility. On the other hand, the non-masked have no consideration for anyone.
To those who think, “The guidelines do not apply to me,” and go without masks, perhaps you have difficulty comprehending that a mask will protect others from you and those with masks protect you from them. In addition, a refresher course in weights and measures would be beneficial to all.
DON L. ADAMS
Lynchburg
Vote Dolan in Ward I
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gain momentum in our region, we all might feel isolated while we do our best to limit physical contact with others. At the same time, a sense of community is developing that is helping us to feel connected to one another and to refocus our attention on the core values that have made Lynchburg a great place to live for so long and for so many. When we emerge from the current crisis, we will need local leaders who have a proven track record of concern for our children, support for our local businesses, and success at preserving and extending our fantastic quality of life.
We will need the stable leadership of MaryJane Dolan, who has served with distinction as the Ward One Representative on City Council for the past four years, and as the City’s Vice Mayor for the past two years. MaryJane has demonstrated throughout her time on council that she cares deeply for every single person who lives, studies, or works in Lynchburg, not just in Ward I, but across the entire city. She has been a tireless advocate for those in need, a reliable supporter of city services, and a stalwart champion for all that makes our city great.
For these reasons, we two former mayors of Lynchburg urge you to support MaryJane in the upcoming City Council elections. Please request an absentee ballot or make arrangements for a safe visit to your designated polling place.
MICHAEL GILLETTE, JOAN FOSTER
Lynchburg
