Trump’s leadership inadequate
Donald Trump is incapable of providing effective leadership during the coronavirus crisis our nation is facing.
Throughout his time in office, Trump has proved to be a mentally unstable, pathological liar — an egomaniac who has made hundreds of false statements to enhance his image and further his political career.
Given his anti-science inclinations, it came as no surprise that Trump’s initial reaction to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was one of skepticism and denial.
Despite dire warnings in January from within his own administration, Trump repeatedly played down the seriousness of the virus and focused on other things. He was informed, he said, by his instincts and his “gut.”
By mid-February, the administration’s top public health officials concluded that the president must warn the American people of the danger and urge steps like social distancing and staying at home. This advice was ignored until a month later, at which time the virus had spread largely unimpeded. Many lives have been lost due to this delay.
As the grim reality began to seep in, Trump was described by some close associates as “shellshocked and deflated, subdued and baffled.” His political future was in jeopardy — nothing else seemed to matter!
Now we see a president hell-bent on “reopening the country,” against the advice of health experts who warn that to do so prematurely could mean a reversal of progress made — and the further spread of the virus!
In his book “Trump on the Couch,” psychoanalyst Dr. Justin Frank tracks Trump’s life and reveals a man “who is mentally unfit in many ways — from his intelligence, values, emotions and temperament — to be president.”
Frank warned that Trump “would represent a dire threat to the safety, security, and future of America…that the power of the presidency is too vast for him to handle.” Sadly, he was right!
BILL BLACKWELL
Midlothian
Stay positive with song
Words to a song we sang in “Sweet Adelines” for 25 years was called “Harmonize The World.” These words have taken on new meaning, due to today’s world situation.
Music can be so healing and doesn’t cost a cent, so let’s think positive, keep a song in your heart and above all — keep the faith. Pretty soon, it will be “A Happy Day in the Neighborhood” once more.
DORIS PADGETT
Lynchburg
Consider responsibilities during pandemic
On April 16, a group of citizens exercised their constitutional right to protest as they marched on the governor’s mansion in Richmond demanding Governor Northam lift the stay-at-home order enacted a month earlier, allowing them to return to work, socialize, worship etc.
On April 17, President Trump tweeted that residents of Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia should “liberate” themselves and reopen their economies. Ironically, two days earlier, on March 15, President Trump laid out a plan for governors to follow to reopen their states; one of the stipulations in phase 1 is the “Downward trajectory of documented cases [of the virus] within a 14-day period.” See: https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/. In Virginia, our cases are still rising; perhaps President Trump’s tweet is a sign of dementia and he simply forgot about his plan.
Rather than talk about our rights, let’s ask ourselves what our responsibilities are. Each of us has a responsibility to keep our families, friends, neighbors and community safe. We have a responsibility to keep first responders and health care workers safe so they can be there for us if we need them. We can do that by self-quarantining. Also, the folks at Kroger, Walmart and other stores selling groceries and necessities put their lives on the line for us every day by showing up for work. It is our responsibility to protect them by wearing masks when out in public.
I know all of us are hurting and frustrated. I miss not being able to go to the movies, dining out, going to the beach, taking the train to D.C. or New York, spending time with friends and family, the impromptu neighborhood get-togethers and all the other activities I took for granted before the shutdown. I miss not being able to have lunch with a couple of awesome professors at Liberty University from the cinematic arts program or being able to attend graduation ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of my former classmates and friends at Sweet Briar College. I miss being employed. I want things to go back to normal and I’m staying home so that will happen.
Before you head to your next rally to exercise your constitutional right to protest and your freedom of speech, take a moment and think about your responsibilities. I can’t tell you what to do, but it is my responsibility to do whatever I can to get us back to normal and right now, that means self-quarantining. I’m doing my part by staying home for you, and I expect the same of you. We are all in this together so let’s act responsible and get through this crisis. The life you save may be your own.
GABRIELLA BEDSWORTH
Lynchburg
