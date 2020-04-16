No cuts to school budget
I followed carefully the Lynchburg School Board’s discussion of the proposed 2020-2021 budget and was very impressed by the virtual miracle performed by the superintendent, Dr. Crystal Edwards.
She was able to keep the levels of expenditure the same as last year while also addressing inflation and important emerging needs. But she did add this pattern of flat budgets over the past several years is not sustainable in the long run. Very important programs such as training in restorative justice would move much more slowly.
The Lynchburg City Council will be tempted not to accept even this insufficient flat budget but, in fact, make cuts in the proposed budget that would be exceedingly harmful for the future of our schools. The COVID pandemic will surely present fiscal challenges for the city; it will present even greater challenges for our schools.
The school board and the superintendent are to be commended for developing a flat budget this year and for including some emerging needs. The City Council should definitely not make cuts in that budget. I am a property owner and am willing to pay substantially higher property taxes in order to support our schools.
People who are seeking to be good stewards are to be supported and rewarded, not punished with scarcity. When these people are stewards of our children’s future this is all the more necessary. What is at stake is indeed the future of our society.
PHIL STUMP
Lynchburg
Shoppers should wear masks
It is my understanding that face masks may protect the wearer but also protect those with whom the wearer comes in contact, if the wearer has been exposed.
It has been documented that one can carry the virus without knowing it. When shopping today, I observed numerous shoppers without masks and freely associated with others in close proximity.
If we can't rely on our fellow Lynchburgers to have basic consideration for each other, maybe it's time for public venues to require facial covering for their clientele.
MICHAEL CONNOLLY
Lynchburg
Stay positive with song
Words to a song we sang in "Sweet Adelines" for 25 years was called "Harmonize The World." These words have taken on new meaning, due to today's world situation.
Music can be so healing and doesn't cost a cent, so let's think positive, keep a song in your heart and above all — keep the faith. Pretty soon, it will be "A Happy Day in the Neighborhood" once more.
DORIS PADGETT
Lynchburg
