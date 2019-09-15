Advice to LU's Falwell: Emails are forever
I happen to be a retired academic who was privileged to hold dean appointments at two colleges. One thing that both of the college presidents I served under drilled into me was not to put in an email anything I wouldn’t want to find reprinted by a news outlet.
I’ve yet to hear Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. deny that he wrote the emails Politico and Reuters have reprinted. I have heard him complain that the emails are LU property and that they were stolen. According to Reuters, some of the emails originated from Falwell’s personal Earthlink account. If so, I fail to see how those emails could be construed to be LU property.
Be that as it may, I would think that Falwell, as a lawyer as well as an experienced university president, would know better than to commit defamatory comments and sensitive opinions to email. And “commit” is the operative word here. Email is forever.
EDWARD PALM
Forest
Our fragile environment
Are carbon dioxide emissions up or down?
According to U.S. Energy Information Administration’s recently released Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) estimates, energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions increased by 2.8 percent in 2018 but will decrease in 2019 and 2020. The 2018 increase is the largest in energy-related CO2 emissions since 2010.
Although emissions from petroleum — primarily used in the transportation sector — account for the largest share of total energy-related CO2, emissions from natural gas, which increased by nearly 10 percent, drove the overall increase in 2018.
Fracking has many other environmental problems: toxic chemicals injected into the ground for single extractions, waste water storage, water table contamination and methane leaks. Nuclear has a huge toxic storage problem.
We simply must do better, conservation and renewables should be our focus.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe
Bolton: ‘You’re fired!’
We should not be surprised President Trump told another person to leave, this time National Security Advisor John Boston.
What were the reality star’s favorite words before he became president? “You’re fired!”
BRENDA FINCH
Lynchburg
