Gun reform an issue in November races
Despite the epidemic of mass shootings in the United States, it is clear President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and most Republican lawmakers (many of whom are in the pocket of the National Rifle Association) lack the political courage to pass effective gun reform legislation.
The Virginia General Assembly is no exception. Given the GOP’s narrow majority in the House of Delegates, a discussion on gun reform proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam was abruptly shut down this summer until after the November election when a lame duck session would be in play.
Virginians deserve better. According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, each week an average of 20 Virginians die by firearm, while the firearm homicide rate in Virginia has increased 45 percent since 2013! Moreover, Virginia is one of the top exporters of guns used in crimes. More Virginians are killed annually by gunfire than in car accidents.
Each day that our politicians dither, more lives are lost to senseless gun violence. Help flip the Virginia House of Delegates this November and support candidates who are unafraid to take on the gun lobby and special interests.
Please vote for gun sense candidates David Zilles for House District 23 and candidate Jennifer Woofter for House District 22. Zilles and Woofter are not accepting corporate money from the NRA or any other corporate interests. They are not beholden to corporate donors and will have the independence to support legislation that make our communities safer.
I encourage you to learn more at DavidZillesForDelegate.com and JenniferWoofterForDelegate.com.
NIRO RASANAYAGAM
Lynchburg
Gerrymandering’s stain
Ignore the fact that the House of Delegates was found (by a conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court), to have violated the constitutional rights of Virginians by gerrymandering voting districts. After all, It was in support of the effort to keep Virginia from undergoing radical change.
Let the issue of abortion and the Second Amendment guide you in your journey to the polls this fall. May the farce be with you.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sabrina. Very interesting that you would refer me to the NOAA site yesterday. Interesting because after going through multiple pages on that site, I found nothing to support your position and everything to support mine. Thank you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.