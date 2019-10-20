The modern-day thought police at work

The tallest standing Buddha statue in the world, 170 feet tall and built in sixth century A.D., stood in Afghanistan. In March 2001, the Taliban took it down with artillery fire. “That’ll keep those Afghans from being exposed to evil ideas.”

The ancient city of Palmyra was first settled in about 3500 B.C. It was inhabited by the Greeks and then the Romans. It included many beautiful temples, wide boulevards and forums, many well-preserved. In 2015 and 2017, ISIS destroyed much of it including the magnificent Temple of Bel. “That’ll keep those Syrians from being exposed to evil ideas.”

Now the leaders of Charlottesville are planning to remove the statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders. “That’ll keep the central Virginians from being exposed to evil ideas.”

Thank you, Charlottesville leadership. You will be in the company of the Taliban and ISIS, the thought police.

ROBERT ROBERTS

Lynchburg

A wasted moment

We cannot erase our past.The Confederate statues in Charlottesville provide a perfect opportunity to discuss that past and learn from what was good and avoid repeating what was bad.

Pretending that the bad never happened is both foolish and a waste of a teachable moment.

LINDA THOMAS

Lynchburg

