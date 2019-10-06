Writer: The children will save the world
Greta Thunberg is a young lady (she is 16 years old) who should be doing teenage things. She shouldn’t be dealing with issues such as “global warming.” She is angry people like our president refuse to listen to scientists who tell us this problem is damaging our environment, something that she and other kids her age will have to live with long after most of us are gone.
Heat is being generated in every direction. Manufacturing and transportation generate heat. Turning over the soil as we grow crops generates heat. Animals grown for the marketplace generate heat. Practically everything we do creates heat in the atmosphere, and because there are so many of us doing it, the problem has only gotten worse.
In another example of kids having to step up to the plate, the kids in the Parkland High School tragedy have been taking action after they had to watch their friends get mowed down with assault-style weapons. The GOP, for fear they might upset the NRA, refuses to pass a single law to ban these terrible weapons that are basically weapons of mass destruction.
It’s just a shame that young people have to stand up for what is right when their adult leaders — I’m talking to you, Reps. Ben Cline and Denver Riggleman — can’t seem to get it done.
I recently came across a British author, D.H. Lawrence, who, a century ago, seemed to put his finger on the problem when he said, “America is neither free nor brave, but a land of tight, iron-clanking little wills, everybody trying to put it over everybody else, and a land of men absolutely devoid of the real courage of trust, trust in life’s sacred spontaneity. They can’t trust life until they can control it.”
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
