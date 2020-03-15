What about the rest of us, President Falwell?
Fox News aired a segment Thursday in which Jerry Falwell Jr. said he would not shut down Liberty University due to the novel coronavirus pandemic because the students, being under age 50 have a “99.7% cure rate.”
Falwell, in his ignorance of how things actually happen in the real world, does not understand how an epidemic works. Having his 15,000 students roaming around without regard to infected status or Centers for Disease Control contact guidelines and in close living quarters would infect numerous people who would either get horribly sick with repercussions or who would die.
A man who is violently anti-abortion and “chooses life” is condemning people to death, perhaps in large numbers.
This megalomaniacal selfishness and self interest is his hallmark. I am a 71-year-old registered nurse who is diabetic and has heart disease in this community where Liberty students are everywhere as students in the hospitals, servers in restaurants and other close-contact jobs. I am being put significantly more at risk of death by Falwell’s not following infection control guidelines.
The regional or state health departments need to intervene quickly if they care about any other sectors, the majority, of the population. What will the city do to change this potentially deadly flaunting of national CDC pandemic protocol?
PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA
Madison Heights
Don’t waste time
One of the unintended consequences of having a businessman as president, is that he might see the coronavirus health crisis primarily as a financial illness attacking the U.S. stock market.
The initial days and weeks of a pending pandemic are crucial in defending against such a virus. Time shouldn’t be wasted suggesting foreign nations are illegitimate because they have handled the outbreak poorly. Time shouldn’t be waisted downplaying the seriousness of the illness or calling it a partisan weapon or hoax.
Care should be taken not to authorize admission of the virus-infected, if they are safely in isolation outside the U.S.
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
Young, healthy people are the biggest spreaders of virus. It’s not the old and sick who catch it. It is criminally negligent to suggest that it’s ok to let groups of “ low risk” people congregate.
Your president, America, in timeline format:
“I know more about viruses than anyone.” 🦠
January 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
February 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
February 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
February 25: “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus.”
February 25: “I think that's a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
February 26: “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
February 26: “We're going very substantially down, not up.”
February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
February 28: “We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
March 2: “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
March 2: “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
March 5: “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
March 5: “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
March 6: “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
March 6: “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
March 6: “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
March 6: “I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault.”
March 8: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.”
March 9: “This blindsided the world.”
March 12: (About disbanding the Pandemic department) “That wasn’t me. We have people.”
March 12: “I don’t take responsibility at all”
2 months ago, you were calling for open borders and allowing unvaccinated illegals in this country and provide them with free healthcare. If everyone listened to you, our hospitals would now be overwhelmed with all kinds of disease along with the coronavirus. You cant have it both ways Carl. You probably should sit down now before you look foolish.
How can you be “violently anti-abortion”? LOL!! That’s got to be to worst case of spin that I’ve ever read! Bwwwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!
Once you read that bunch of bravo sierra, everything else is ignored by intelligent folks.
