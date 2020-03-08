On redistricting, go for payback, Dems
State legislators have a difficult decision to make. For quite some time, Democrats had tried to get the Republican majority in the Virginia House of Delegates to put the mapping of legislative districts into the hands of bipartisan citizens who would use common sense in drawing maps of these important voting districts. The Republican majority, of course, never did any of that. They instead worked to draw maps that favored their own candidates.
Now the shoe is on the other foot, isn’t it? Now the Democrats are in the majority in the legislature and can change the layout of these districts in the same way the Republicans did to help their own candidates fare better in these elections. Republicans are nervous about this problem, I am sure.
Michelle Obama famously said that “when they go low, we go high.” By that logic, this new majority should follow through and put redistricting into the hands of bipartisan citizens, and I am sure that their “moral compass” is encouraging them to do just that.
I don’t think, however, that they should do that. It doesn’t matter what these new power brokers do; the day will come, hopefully not anytime soon, when Republicans will regain control of the General Assembly and when that happens, they will erase that bipartisan map and they will bring back their own version.
Therefore, the Democrats might as well “go low” and help themselves to a map that works in their favor. Republicans have shown that they want to play dirty, so it seems that this new leadership will have to keep their old clothes on and get dirty as well. If I thought for one minute that there was even a slight chance that a fairly drawn redistricting map would stay that way, I would say they should do that, but that is not, apparently, the world we live in.
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.