Why pick on the Confederate flag?
I read, with interest, the Feb. 20 Letter to the Editor “Perceptions and the Flag” by Kyleah Sutherland regarding the Franklin County School Board rejecting a proposal to ban wearing the Confederate flag on school property. The proposal began after complaints were received from black families and educators.
Sutherland said that, as a future educator, she would support a ban on Confederate Flag apparel. A closer and examination of the United States’ true history might provide a more compelling argument for banning the U.S. flag and not the Confederate flag. Slavery, in spite of the immorality and repugnancy of the system, was legal under the Unites States Constitution at the time of the Civil War. The institution of slavery and the racism that is its modern-day legacy are truly indelible stains on America’s character.” But, slavery was a national institution in America and not a regional one confined to the South. The North made countless fortunes on the delivery of slaves as well as the products made from raw materials such as cotton and tobacco.
Some of the richest and most prominent northeastern families in America made their fortunes in the slave trade; the Fanueils, Royalls and Cabots of Massachusetts; the Wantons, Browns (for whom Brown University is named), the Dewolfs and Champlins of Rhode Island; the Whipples of New Hampshire; the Eastons of Connecticut; Robert Morris (signer of the Declaration of Independence, The Articles of Confederation, and the U.S. Constitution) of Philadelphia. Ezra Stiles imported slaves while president of Yale University.
It was the United States flag that flew over a slave nation for over 85 years, not the Confederate battle Flag. It was the United States flag that was flown on all northern slave trading ships, not a Confederate battle Flag. Nor did the South own or operate any slave trading ships.
In its landmark 1898 decision, Plessey v. Ferguson, the Unites States Supreme Court approved the doctrine of separate but equal (i.e. segregation) in the United States. It was the federal government of the United Sates that formally established and endorsed the policy of segregation in America and made it the law of the land.
Unfortunately, several hate groups have co-opted the Confederate battle flag for their disgraceful and unseemly purposes. This is shameful and dishonors Confederate Civil War veterans, very few of whom owned slaves.
So if you are going to ban wearing the Confederate flag, should we not also ban the wearing of the United States flag?
SCOTT MYERS
Altavista
