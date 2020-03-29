Remember the health care workers
I want to thank News & Advance reporter Rachel Mahoney for her reporting on the capacity of Lynchburg’s hospitals to handle the emerging COVID-19 epidemic in our region.
I also want to make an entreaty to my fellow Lynchburg area residents: take this virus with the deadly seriousness it deserves. We do not want our hospitals to become overwhelmed with people suffering from this dread disease.
The virus is highly commutable and can be carried and spread by a person for days before they begin to feel symptoms.
Our nation has a shortage of health care professionals. We have a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep those professionals from succumbing to the virus. We have a shortage of tests to determine whether a given person is suffering from COVID-19.
Consider this from Ed Yong writing in The Atlantic:
“The course of this epidemic in part depends on all of us. Think of it this way: There are now only two groups of Americans. Group A includes everyone involved in the medical response, whether that’s treating patients, running tests, or manufacturing supplies. Group B includes everyone else, and their job is to buy Group A more time.
“Group B must now ‘flatten the curve’ by physically isolating themselves from other people to cut off chains of transmission. Given the long fuse before carriers of the virus are symptomatic, to forestall the future collapse of our health-care system, seemingly drastic action will be necessary before seems, from the naked eye, to be proportionate.”
Go above and beyond. Stay home. Physically distance yourself as much as you possibly can.
Whether or not our hospitals are overrun in a few weeks time depends on you.
WILLIAM JUDGE BROWNING
Lynchburg
