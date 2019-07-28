The president's problem with the truth
President Trump has a problem with the truth. The man makes statements every day that simply do not pass muster with what is actually going on. For a long time, I pondered this problem and wondered why he repeatedly does this.
My father, many years ago, explained to me why telling a lie is such a bad idea. He told me to never tell a lie because when you do, you have two problems. The first problem is the fact that you have to remember the lie that you told forever because it is different from the truth. This is something people don’t think about usually. If your lying is a rare event, perhaps this is not a huge issue, but if you lie quite a bit, as Trump does, this fact can get you in a lot of trouble real fast.
The second problem is that, in addition to remembering the lies you have told, you have to remember who you told the lies to. As you can imagine, this complicates things quite a bit. For most of us, this is a difficult thing to do. If you have a really fine memory, maybe you can make this work, but it has to be very hard.
Trump continues to lie because at this point in his life, I don’t think he knows what the truth is. His only hope is to keep everybody off balance with a constant barrage of lies. In his earlier years, perhaps his lies helped him make deals with his business associates, but today I think he lies because it is the only way he knows how to communicate.
At some point, all of this is going to come back to haunt President Trump. When your lies are broadcast across the nation, as is the case with Trump, this problem is pretty serious because his words are recorded for posterity and the media is fact checking him all the time.
In addition to all that, Trump has a special prosecutor on his case. I imagine either an impeachment process or an election loss is somewhere in this man’s future.
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg