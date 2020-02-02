Writer: It's time to cleanse the White House
I have been waiting for three long years to see President Trump “Make America Great Again.” All the while, I have witnessed America lose standing at home and around the world.
It’s a sad situation when the president enjoys zero credibility when it comes to honest and integrity. In Trump’s orbit, truth is a disappearing resource.
No way can an greatness surface when Trump’s advisers like Rudy Giuliani, Stephen Miller, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Rush Limbaugh have complete access. Not one of them has seen a conspiracy theory he or she didn’t promote. Only one of the aforementioned five is a government employee and hopefully has a security clearance. Since Trump has been in office, there has been an endless stream of lies, conflicts, controversies, scandals, embarrassments and, yes, breaches of law.
Donald John Trump has already been impeached for good reasons in my view. If what he has done doesn’t rise to the level of conviction, then the word impeachment should be stricken from the Constitution.
I know Trump has only a year left. Many ask why evict him from office? What frightens me is what he will do in the next 11 months, should he be allowed to stay in office.
GILLIAM M. COBBS
Lynchburg
