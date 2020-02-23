Writer: Good's a true conservative
I’m delighted that my friend Sen. Steve Newman has endorsed Bob Good, Republican candidate for Congress in the Fifth District.
For 30 years, Newman has been the gold standard among conservative Republicans in Bedford/Campbell/Lynchburg. He has been a strong champion for life, defender of the Second Amendment, limited government and fiscally responsible.
Newman’s endorsement speaks volumes. Good’s record is almost a mirror image of Newman’s. As a Campbell supervisor, Good led the fight against the liberals’ tax hike proposals. He has sponsored resolutions asking the General Assembly to protect all life. He helped lead the fight to make Campbell County the second county in Virginia to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
He has led the fight for our values, while incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman has fought against these values in Washington. Riggleman refuses to defend all human life. He voted against President Trump’s border wall. And he voted to condemn President Trump for trying to repeal Obamacare!
No wonder Good has the endorsement of conservative leaders, from Gen. Jerry Boykin of the Family Research Council, to former Rep. Virgil Goode, to former Reagan budget director Jim Miller. And now Sen. Newman has added his credible and powerful voice.
Deadlines for concerned conservatives in Campbell and Bedford to choose our next representative are rapidly approaching. Please go to bobgoodforcongress.com, and download the form to attend the Fifth District convention in Lynchburg on April 25. Join Steve Newman and me to nominate true conservative Bob Good as our next congressman.
JANET ROBEY
Forest
