Letters embrace all of Virginia's history
My grandmother was born and raised in Hurt. She met my grandfather who was from Washington, D.C., and they married and moved to Prince George’s County in the D.C. metropolitan area.
I remember vividly from my childhood in their home. My grandfather had a framed American flag he proudly hung up, and my grandmother had a framed Confederate flag she proudly hung up. What a juxtaposition for a biracial kid growing up to witness. Nontheless, I felt tension and racial conflict from an early age.
Years later, I decided to make Virginia my adopted home. I hope to raise my family here, So I will no longer be silent. The Confederate relics of the past do not carry much significance anymore. They do not reflect the beauty and diversity of modern Virginia. Our commonwealth has expanded to include the once disenfranchised. No longer will the ghosts of antiquity continue to haunt the progress we’ve made in healing our nation let alone our state. History has recorded our misdeeds and that we can’t escape.
But as Virginians, I feel it is time for us to turn the page. Instead of Lee-Jackson Day, how about we celebrate “Surrender Day or Grant-Lee Day on April 9. Let’s celebrate the reunification of our nation and not its division. Instead of removing the statue of Gov. Harry F. Byrd, let’s place a statue of Douglas Wilder adjacent. Let’s be both ashamed and proud of our history in its complete and complex totality.
MORRIS VEREEN
Forest
Mixed messages
If anyone read the proposed new laws that are before the General Assembly under Democratic-control (as per Feb. 11 issue of The News & Advance), I have to ask if you were as confused as I am?
There is a proposed law to restrict the interest rate for pay day loans because quote, “It is among a number of measures meant to hamper an industry many consumer advocates see as predatory on low-income people.” However, a few new proposed laws over, this same General Assembly wants to pass a bill that allows sports betting. Is this not predatory on low-income people?
I think the true nature of this is all about money. See, the government gets no money from the exploiting of the low-income people with the payday loans, however, they get a piece of the pie when exploiting the low-income people on betting.
As a wise person has said, “Always be concerned when the government says we are here to help.”
JOHN TOMLIN
Forest
