Gun violence: Where will it all end?
Sanctuary counties are the current hot item now.
The Second Amendment is a guarantee to bear arms. Prior to 2008, it had never been interpreted to mean private citizens have the right to own guns. The Supreme Court (Justice Antonin Scalia, et.al.) set this precedent then for future cases.That decision did, however (in Scalia’s written opinion), outline guidelines limiting individual ownership regarding “dangerous and unusual” weapons, considering allowed weapons to be those in common use at the time.
Reflecting those guidelines, we have in place uncontested legislated bans on fully automatic weapons (machine guns), rocket launchers and grenades which are successful. Recent laws have successfully eliminated the purchase and use in bombings of large quantities of ammonium nitrate fertilizer (used in New York City and Oklahoma City). Considering the increasing levels of gun violence wrecking our country, how is what else we have done to combat gun violence legislatively today working for us?
I hunt three to four times a week, but do not know any hunters who don’t pride themselves on their one shot accuracy. Semi-automatic rifles and pistols are designed for war, enabling killing easily at short range, which to me has no place in civilian life, except fun at a gun range. Most shooters I know will agree that children’s lives are much more important than shooting a bunch of rounds quickly at a range. Revolvers are much more predictable than semi-automatic pistols, and shotguns are very effective in household protection when used by knowledgeable people.
Please think carefully about “knee-jerk” reactions combatting legislative attempts to diminish gun violence. Most gun owners are blessed with common sense. The Second Amendment is here to stay, supported by the Supreme Court, needing two-thirds of the states in agreement to remove it. Guns don’t kill people, but people kill people. In our country people use easily available “people-killing machines” to shoot people.
Go figure.
H. DAVIS VON OESEN
Lynchburg
