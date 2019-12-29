Writer: Sane gun reforms are possible
I have lived in homes with guns most of my life and have not been hurt by those guns. However, I am hurt and dismayed almost weekly, sometimes daily, to hear of innocent people killed in gun shootings.
I was disappointed to see some City Council members and city residents advocate that Lynchburg become a Second Amendment Sanctuary. We all need to be working for reasonable gun control measures instead of trying to block laws to save lives. If gun lovers feel some of the proposed laws in Virginia are too stringent, they should spend their energy working against those laws rather than for a designation that has no legal standing.
I have yet to hear gun advocates make a sane defense of their opposition to universal background checks to purchase guns. Often, their argument is that the problem is not guns but a mental health problem of guns in the hands of unstable people. Yet many people making that argument are unwilling to pay the price that more adequate health care, especially mental health care, would entail. Because lawmakers are afraid they might not be reelected, they have yet to come up with adequate health care in one of the richest nations in the world. But I digress.
I think those advocating for Second Amendment Sanctuary are rather wimpy to be asking for a sanctuary for themselves. Instead they should be advocating that our nation’s schools become true Second Amendment sanctuaries. And one way to help our schools, places of worship, malls, workplaces and other places we gather become Second Amendment sanctuaries is to work for reasonable gun control.
LINDA MITCHELL
Lynchburg
Gun rhetoric too heated
I would like to applaud The News & Advance for its Dec. 22 editorial asking the community to tone down the rhetoric on the debate over sanctuary cities and the Second Amendment. It is an admonishment we should all heed during this loving and forgiving Christmas season.
Something unhealthy has taken over our public discourse. Politics has always been rough and tumble, but this feels different. Letters to the editor are less about policy differences and more about name calling and demonizing each other. This reminds me of the bickering between my preschool grandchildren where the usual retort in an argument is “you are stupid.” Sound familiar?
The political conversations of today provoke our fears, fan our anxieties and incite our animosities. This is beneath us. I suspect you, like me, are growing weary of the outrage media and individuals who just internalize and repeat what they hear from it. I yearn for leaders such as Abraham Lincoln who famously said in his inaugural speech, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”
We are a great nation and community. We can do better.
CHAL NUNN
Lynchburg
Virginia counties need to activate their county militia system like Tazewell has done, to protect their guns. If all the 2A sanctuary counties followed Tazewell's lead I believe there would be little threat of gun confiscation.
I support universal background checks similar to what Sweden does. What our Democrat legislators have proposed is simply a backdoor registration for law abiding citizens. It will do nothing to combat gun crime. MS-13 and other violent gang members will not do it. Period. Our neighbor to the south has all of the gun control measures proposed already in place. Only one gun store operated by the government. You have to sell your gun back to the government when you want to dispose of it. No private sales. They also have universal healthcare. It is a virtual liberal utopia.
Their homicide rate is 5 times what the US is.
