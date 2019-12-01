'Sanctuary' counties in for a rude awakening
Although counties like Campbell, Appomattox and possibly others have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” it is strictly symbolic. It would never stand up in court and is probably about to be overruled by the General Assembly in 2020.
Virginia is a “Dillon Rule” state. Simply put, that means all power and authority rests with the General Assembly and without its authorization, local governments can do nothing.
When I lived in Fairfax County, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance prohibiting licensed concealed carry in all county buildings and property. They were promptly sued by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), and I was one of the co-plaintiffs. It was a slam-dunk. All we had to say was “Dillon Rule,” and it was game over. Not only did the judge rule in our favor, but he dared the county to appeal. They didn’t.
In November, Virginia was turned blue by massive amounts of out-of-state money, much from the anti-Second Amendment crowd, such as Michael Bloomberg (now officially a Democrat candidate for president). They expect a return on their investment. Now, the Dillon Rule will likely work against us. I shudder to think what damage the 2020 General Assembly will do to our Second Amendment rights. Whatever they do will likely be tested in court but it will take years to work through the legal process.
Democrats erroneously think they can limit gun violence by penalizing law-abiding people. That is why cities like Chicago and Baltimore, which have some of the most restrictive gun laws, have the most gun crime.
Elections have consequences, as I am afraid we are about to find out.
BILL WHEATON
Concord
While we are on the subject, at the time of your next vehicle renewal, won't you join me and order a 'Stop Gun Violence' license plate. Remind fellow drivers that we are fed up and not going to take it anymore. [thumbup]
This is how dumb liberals are. 40% of democrats own guns. The governor is making them mad too. I've talked to many over the last several weeks who say they will have to vote republican next time. Our Governor is so dumb he is shooting his own self in the foot for now. Governor Coonman is killing the democrats in Virginia and showing the rest of the nation how moralistic and authoritative that democrats have become. The first gun control law in Virginia was in 1639. It was to prevent blacks from having guns. Democrats never change.
Bill Wheaton says: Virginia is a “Dillon Rule” state. Simply put, that means all power and authority rests with the General Assembly and without its authorization, local governments can do nothing.
True, but irrelevant. You misunderstand what 2A Sanctuary counties are doing. They aren't enacting ordinances to contravene state law. They are declaring that when the radical Democrats in Richmond pass unconstitutional restrictions on Second Amendment rights, the counties wil refuse to enforce them. The Dillon Rule has nothing to do with it.
As you all know, I tend to avoid these fights about gun rights. I just have one question, how can the right to bear arms be guaranteed by the Constitution, be denied in some cases by Governor Northam and his Democrat supporters. Where in the Constitution does the right to bear arms outline fire arms that are to be banned. Silly me, I know that assault weapons were not around in the 1700s. But what legal guidance is there in the Constitution for what guns should be banned. I want to end gun violence, but how can Northam and his squad pick and choose what guns to ban? Or is Northam taking a cue from his friend, Adam Schiff, and making it up as he goes?? Something seems to be missing here. This is far too important of an issue to be decided by partisan politics-but we are on the verge of doing just that.
Richard, Virginia is not plowing new Constitutional ground here. So far, 18 states have already enacted red flag laws.
In the United States, a red flag law is a gun control law that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. A judge makes the determination to issue the order based on statements and actions made by the gun owner in question.[1] Refusal to comply with the order is punishable as a criminal offense.[2][3] After a set time, the guns are returned to the person from whom they were seized unless another court hearing extends the period of confiscation.
Which states have implemented red flag laws?
• California
• Colorado
• Connecticut
• Delaware
• District of Columbia
• Florida
• Hawaii (effective Jan. 1, 2020)
• Illinois
• Indiana
• Maryland
• Massachusetts
• Nevada (effective Jan. 1, 2020)
• New Jersey
• New York
• Oregon
• Rhode Island
• Vermont
• Washington
Silly Dave. Our state constitution prevents red flag laws in Virginia. Article 1, Section 11. If they pass it in defiance of our state constitution, that would make them tyrants.
Dave: I appreciate your answer, but Red Flag laws, to me, seem like a band-aid. I wonder how much more litigation will occur in the courts because of these laws. Sorry, but I don't see Red Flag laws as a cure all. I assume Red Flag laws would pertain to guns of any nature. People with an axe to grind with gun owners and disgruntled family members of gun owners are given an opening here to try to disarm gun owners. I realize that the law is often subjective, but we need specifics for the citizens, the police, and judges. Dave, I am not trying to be argumentative, but I am trying to get a firm grip on this issue that is tied inextricably to the second amendment.
Desperate times... Desperate measures. The people of Virginia have spoken and the status quo is not acceptable. These measures have been well thought out in the states where they have enacted. To address one of your concerns: Many of these laws also include other strong provisions that deter people from misusing the ERPO process.
Extreme Risk laws, sometimes referred to as “Red Flag” laws, empower loved ones or law enforcement to intervene in order to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing firearms. These laws can help de-escalate emergency situations and are a proven way to intervene before gun violence such as a firearm suicide or mass shooting takes more American lives. States around the country are increasingly turning to Extreme Risk laws as a common-sense way to help reduce gun violence.
Extreme Risk laws have robust due-process protections.
Extreme Risk laws are designed to defuse dangerous situations while also providing due process and a system of checks and balances. In each state with an Extreme Risk law, only limited groups of people may request an ERPO; for example, states typically limit petitioners to law enforcement officers and family or household members. These limitations mean that only people who are very close to the person at risk of harming themselves or others, or who are trained to identify and respond to such risks, can bring these cases. Many of these laws also include other strong provisions that deter people from misusing the ERPO process.
For more info, search https://everytownresearch.org/extreme-risk-laws-save-lives/
It is true that “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” in counties all across Virginia it is strictly symbolic.
However if the local Sheriff, the Commonwealth Attorney, judges and even members of an areas State Police are saying they will not enforce an order that violates the Constitution of the United States how far will these orders go?, not very far.
Virginia has a long history of resisting tyrants. Our state flag depicts a woman warrior with a spear and a sword standing on top of a dead tyrant with chains in his hand and his crown removed. The motto “Sic Semper Tyrannis” means thus to tyrants. Yes, women also want the right to self protection.
Liberals live in fear and constantly whine about inflated and erroneous blame of firearms for causing “Gun Violence”.
If Governor Blackface tries to ram through his many insane ideas coming from some highly populated but small areas onto the entire state, liberals will see “gun violence” like they could have never imagined.
HS: Easy cowboy... that talk of threatening gun violence might just land you in red-flag territory. Soon to be a new and well-mannered day in Virginia. Fall in line [thumbup]
Virginia is in for many changes. If Governor Blackface has his way the changes are going to be very radical indeed. There are far to many Virginians that will not stand idly by while an extreme liberal tries to turn the proud state of Virginia into another failed, liberal cesspool.
Wait until they pass red flag laws on alcoholics and take their cars so they cant have a chance to drive drunk.
Appomattox Commonwealth’s Attorney Leslie Fleet states very clearly what Bill Wheaton fails to understand:
"The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land and as such, I will not enforce [prosecute] any state or local statute that violates the federal or state constitutions.... [I]f I believe a law infringes on a 2A right, the sheriff-elect and I are on the same page: That law will not be enforced in Appomattox County" [emphasis added].
Mr. Wheaton gets it. Thank you for the god's honest truth on the matter and not trying to perpetuate some false hope narrative. Stop wasting time, energy, money, breath and printing those offensive orange stickers. Elected Democrats... in January, get to work on enhanced gun safety that we sent you to Richmond to do. [thumbup]
Do you have any guns at your house?
For 100s of years democrats denied blacks their civil rights. Now democrats are trying to deny everyone their civil rights. Not a surprise. Democrats no longer believe in the rule of law. Read our state constitution. They cant do what they want to do. Gun control isnt about guns. It's about control of you and me.
Well David - that's probably because the democrats seem to lean toward socialism/communism these days. They are not now nor have they ever been truly the party of the people no matter how many different ways they lie about it. The sooner people face this FACT, the sooner they can be defeated at the ballot box. Of course, that means that lazy Christians outside of northern VA (among others) MUST get out to vote and stop believing 'their vote doesn't count' when the reality is THEIR VOTE DOES COUNT.
I agree Grace. Our state GOP is incompetent too.
