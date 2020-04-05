The end of the world
My father used to say this all the time. As a joke. He had seen the world end. He had been in a concentration camp for four years and had seen his friends crucified, hanged, frozen to death. Still he joked.
As a kid, I’d lose a red marble I really liked, and I’d get teary-eyed. My dad would shake his head, put on a pretend frown, and say in Polish, “świat się kończy.”
The world is ending.
What could I do? I shrugged like he did and said the same thing, “świat się kończy.” I’d say that and move on to the next bit of life I needed to live.
Watching the news about the pandemic, I feel like I’m hearing repeatedly that the world is ending. In fact, journalists and politicians are saying the world we know is coming to an end, and it will never be the same, not in our lifetime or the lifetimes of our kids.
I hope it’s not true.
I took a walk this morning with my granddaughter. It didn’t feel like the world was ending. The sun was there, and I heard sparrows and finches chattering about what they were eating. Four kids were walking on a curb to see who could walk the longest without falling. A mother and her toddler walked past on the other side of the street. She was holding her daughter’s hand, and her daughter was pointing at some yellow flowers that had just blooming.
świat się kończy?
John Guzlowski
Lynchburg
COVID-19 presents challenge for dementia patients, caregivers
While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 150,000 Virginians living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
Public health strategies aimed at limiting contact with others is nearly impossible for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, who rely on family caregivers and others.
The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help families take the necessary measures to prepare and cope. Practice Good Hygiene: people with Alzheimer’s may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene.
Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant — demonstrate thorough handwashing.
Play gatekeeper with outside caregivers and guests: it’s critical that family members carefully monitor who is coming into the home and to ensure all who enter are healthy. Be proactive in asking outside caregivers and guests about their current health.
Monitor sudden or sustained changes in behavior: People living with Alzheimer’s may not be able to communicate if they are feeling bad or showing early symptoms of illness. It is important caregivers monitor family members closely and respond quickly to any signs of distress, discomfort, or increased confusion.
Be calm and create a nurturing environment: The COVID-19 pandemic is creating added anxiety for everyone. Do your best to remain calm, particularly in your interactions with family members living with dementia. Creating a calm environment will help individuals feel safe and protected.
The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
Marie Kolendo
Charlottesville
A few thoughts about the pandemic
While I wish all Americans and the entire world peace and good health during the current pandemic, here are some thoughts about the current situation.
1. During times of emergencies people show their true colors. Some focus on helping others, work to find solutions, pray, and remain calm and diligent. Others point fingers and play the blame game, look for ways to help only themselves, and complain about everything.
2. Thanks to entire medical profession for their efforts and hard work.
3. Seeing families working and playing together in their yards, taking walks in the neighborhood, playing board games, and staying positive is encouraging.
5. This is a good time to take advantage of the slower pace to reflect on your life.
The absence on TV of naysayer, hypocritical politicians like Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, and Jerry Nadler is a true blessing for America.
6. It’s not good to sit in front of TV and watch news all day long.
7. Thank God I live in America.
8. Pray, pray, pray.
We will get through this as a country. We will survive as a nation. I hope we take advantage of the lessons we learn.
God bless America and the entire world.
Sam Barlotta
Lynchburg
