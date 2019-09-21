Dates to remember for '19 elections
At the Sept. 17 Poplar Forest Naturalization Ceremony, Judge Norman Moon reminded the new citizens of their civic rights and responsibilities. Foremost among those is to be a voter.
On Nov. 5, Virginians will elect the entire General Assembly. To make your voice heard in that important election, you must be a registered voter.
The last day to register for the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 15. You can register online at www.elections.virginia.gov or in person at Voter Registrar Offices. Registration forms are also available at the DMV, DMV Select, Public Libraries, and Social Services Offices.
Where you vote and who is on your ballot depend on your current residence. If you have moved or changed your name since you first registered, you will need to fill out a new registration form. If you will be 18 by or on Nov. 5, you are eligible to register and vote.
For nonpartisan election information online go to VOTE411.org
These are some important dates to keep in mind:
» Ongoing: Absentee in-person voting begins is underway your local Voter Registrar’s Office Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
» Oct. 15: Last day to register to vote or change your address or name;
» Saturday, Oct. 26 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vote Absentee in person at the Registrar’s Office;
» Oct. 29: Last day to apply online, by fax or mail for an absentee ballot;
» Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Last day to vote Absentee in person at the Registrar’s Office;
» Tuesday, Nov. 5: Election Day, polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
» Nov. 5, 7 p.m.: Absentee ballots must be received by the Registrar’s Office; and
» Nov. 8 at noon: Last day to provide the electoral board with a photo ID or information to validate a provisional ballot.
In Lynchburg, the Voter Registrar’s office is located on the upper level of the Kemper Street train station; the phone number is 477-5999. The registrar’s postal address is P.O. Box 10036, Lynchburg, VA 24506.
Thank you for keeping the November election front and center!
CARLA W. HEATH
President
League of Women Voters of Lynchburg
Where does Walker stand?
In the wake of various allegations surrounding Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., I am wondering if the candidates who are running for the House of Delegates in the 23rd District will be willing to comment on the situation, specifically Wendell Walker who is running as the Republican candidate?
Walker has continually spoken of his friendship and alliance with Liberty University and students who live on campus will be constituents in his district should he win his election.
It is imperative for Walker to respond to the ongoing situations in light of his relationship with Liberty and professed claim to Christianity.
Many people still stand strongly with Liberty while condemning the actions of Falwell and would like to know where candidates stand on this issue.
Additionally, the students at LU deserve a response to this situation before proceeding to the polls in November.
MALLORY COOK
Lynchburg
