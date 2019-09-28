Writer: Time to 'REV' the vote
September was national registration month. During the month, I loved seeing the enthusiasm of people out in our communities to help improve democracy within this republic.
Several organizations have been out trying to make sure citizens are registered and citizens who lost their right to vote get those rights back.
Along with this right to vote, I believe we all should educate ourselves of the issues facing our community, our state, our nation and even the world. Having this right is imperative, but having an informed vote is crucial. When we are tasked with deciding on a candidate or a proposition, we should not head to the polls without researching. Just reading a tweet on Twitter or a Facebook post is not properly researching; delving into several reputable resources and a little common sense can go a long way. After you have properly researched, educate those around you on doing the same. When you feel you have the knowledge to make a truly informed decision then go the polls and vote.
So to reiterate: Research, Educate and Vote. Let’s REV up this November and all upcoming elections; an educated vote is a powerful vote.
VICTORIA THOMAS KHOURY
Lynchburg
Thanks from Jubilee Center
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Jubilee Family Development Center we would like to thank our sponsors, chefs, volunteers and guests for their support of Top Chef 2019.
This annual special event was held on Sept. 7 at Jubilee and would not have been possible without the help of our sponsors: OrthoVirginia, Bank of the James, Gentry Locke, Framatome, Scott Insurance and Castle Lighting. We appreciate all of the individuals who purchased a table, ticket or auction item and the dozens of businesses and individuals who donated to our silent auction.
We would like to especially thank the chefs who donated their time, resources, and talents to making Top Chef an outstanding success this year: Chef Angelo Harris with the University of Lynchburg, Chef Bob Rygielski with Jimmy’s on the James, Chef Timothy Schoonmaker with Centra Culinary Group, Chef Candace Vinson with CulinArt Group and Chef Dave Wasson with Randolph College. Our chefs truly made it an evening to remember. Congratulations to Chef Angelo Harris for winning Best Entree with his Slow Braised Grass Fed Beef Short Ribs, Your Grandma’s Macaroni & Cheese and Roasted Garden Green Beans, and congratulations to Chef Bob Rygielski with Jimmy’s on the James for winning Best Appetizer with his Lobster Bisque.
For those who missed the event, it’s not too late to donate to Jubilee’s 20th anniversary campaign! For more details, please visit Jubilee’s website at www.jubileefamily.org.
WILLIAM COOK
President
Jubilee Center Board of Directors
If felons now have the right to vote they should be able to enjoy their full rights as they have paid their debt to society. They should also have their 2nd Amendment rights back and the right to self defense.
