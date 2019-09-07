Teaching a key environmental lesson
Lynchburg City Schools and the James River Association get high marks for turning the James River into a classroom! There’s no better way to teach than by providing hands-on experiences outside in nature. As the students learn about clean water, it is also important for them to understand how to keep the water clean!
Consider expanding the curriculum to include ways to show students how to become clean water advocates. Our state legislators are responsible for passing bills and providing funding to protect and care for our local waters and the Chesapeake Bay. As citizens, we are responsible for letting the legislators know that clean water is important.
Recently, the Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan, the final phase of the Clean Water Blueprint, was released. Virginia is on track to meet the 2025 goals provided that the necessary funding is allocated to continue the fight to reduce the many areas of pollution.
As the state legislature considers its next budget, encourage the students to reach out to their delegates. Let them how know how much those little macro-invertibrates in the James River depend on funding and their support for their very existence!
MELISSA JOHNSON
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.