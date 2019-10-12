Gunter's experience invaluable
When Matt Cline announced he was running for supervisor in Campbell County’s Concord District against long-time incumbent Supervisor Eddie Gunter, I asked him if he knew anything about county finances and operations. He indicated to me that he didn’t have a clue how the county was financed and operated. After telling him the little that I know, I suggested he contact the County Administrator’s office and arrange for a briefing.
According to information provided by the county administrator’s office, Campbell County is heavily subsidized and the county taxpayers pay less than half of the county’s annual budget. The figures are:
» Local county tax revenue is only 47 percent of the budget. The average local revenue in Virginia is 64 percent so Campbell County taxpayers pay 17 percent less in taxes than the state average.
» Funding provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia is 46 percent of the budget. The state average for all counties is 30 percent so Campbell County receives 16 percent more state funding than the state average.
» Federal funding to the county consists of 7.25 percent of the budget. The average for all counties is 5.66 percent for all counties so Campbell County receives 1.59 percent more than the average.
The good news is that Campbell County taxpayers get a tremendous break on their local taxes, such as real estate, personal property and so forth. Without these substantial subsidies, taxes would be twice as much.
The bad news is that changes in state funding, and to a lesser extent in federal funding, can have a huge impact at the local level. Cuts in funding shifts the financial responsibility to the local taxpayer. The state balances its budget by cutting back on funding provided locally causing local governments to scramble for additional funding.
Over the years, Campbell County has kept a very tight rein on its spending and maintains an adequate reserve to preserve its bond rating and provide for unforeseen expenses. This is excellent management of which Concord District Eddie Gunter has been a key part.
County residents recently passed a meals tax referendum to provide additional income to address critical issues, such as the turnover rate in the Sheriff’s Department. After gaining a bit of experience, deputies were leaving at an alarming rate for higher paying positions elsewhere.
The other option would have been to raise the real estate tax which remains one of the lowest in Virginia.
Eddie Gunter’s 28 years of experience on the Board of Supervisors is a valuable asset the county can ill afford to lose, especially to someone with no public service experience and no clue how local county governments are funded.
Finally, it appears Matt Cline ignored my suggestion and never bothered to contact the county administrator’s office for a briefing.
BILL WHEATON
Concord
