PAs make the Free Clinic possible
Oct. 6 to 12 is Physician Assistant Week, which recognizes the profession and its contributions to the nation’s health. PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and can serve as your primary healthcare provider. PAs improve healthcare access and quality, making it easier for you to get the care you need.
There is a program located at the University of Lynchburg, which educates students at both the master’s degree and doctoral level. The master’s program is 27 months long and requires students to complete rigorous classroom coursework and clinical rotations in a broad spectrum of specialties. As part of the program, students have been doing clinical rotations at the Free Clinic since 2015 with UL faculty preceptors.
The outstanding team from the University of Lynchburg’s Physician Assistant Program has made an invaluable contribution to Free Clinic patients. Their passion for service and professionalism is apparent and deeply appreciated. In 2018, three physicians, five physician assistants and 57 physician assistant students volunteered more than1,488 hours at the Free Clinic, providing 356 visits for 223 unduplicated patients.
Since the beginning of our partnership, UL faculty and students have provided about 1,590 medical visits for 847 unduplicated patients. Over 40 percent of our medical patients at our location at 1016 Main St. have been touched by the UL PA program.
We are eternally grateful for their contribution and honored to have been a part of training the medical workforce of the future!
CHRISTINA DELZINGARO
CEO
Free Clinic of Central Virginia
Miller for Bedford sheriff
Mike Miller has the training, education and experience that no other candidates can claim. That’s why I am voting for Miller for Bedford County sheriff.
He has supervised nearly every part of the Sheriff’s Office over the last 35 years that has given him a full understanding of the agency and all the various aspects it involves. Beyond that, he is a pastor who brings with him the godly, moral values that we need in leadership roles these days.
He has been actively involved in the community for decades, building relationships that are essential to being a sheriff of the people. He has been out in the community for years educating businesses and churches on safety measures to help them be safer for their employees, customers and congregations.
If you want the job done right, with the full benefit of years of experience and a godly man at the top, then vote for Mike Miller for Bedford County Sheriff in November.
GLENNA GROVE HOUSMAN
Forest
