Students should be safe, protected

Dear Lynchburg community, my name is Shanaya Young, and I am a junior music education major at the University of Lynchburg.

As a future educator, it is a home-hitting topic to make sure all of our students are safe and protected in our schools.

Thus, I am writing to you to show my support to include sexual orientation and gender identity in LCS’s nondiscrimination policies.

Our students that identify as LGBTQIAP ( lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, asexual pansexual) need our support as well as our protection.

With our current political climate, LGBTQIAP students are becoming more and more targeted for bullying, harassment, and even assault.

Please consider our request to add gender identity and sexual identification to the nondiscrimination policies for Lynchburg City Schools.

SHANAYA YOUNG

Lynchburg

