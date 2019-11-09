You got what you wanted, Dems
Now the Democrats in Virginia control both houses of government and the governorship. The Democrats are rejoicing. But what are we getting?
We are getting a political party that will probably tear down all our historic statues, try to rename all our colleges with politically correct names, turn our state into a sanctuary state, support killing of innocent babies, take our guns away and ruin our economy with government programs.
Just a question to the Democrats. How come you condone killing of innocent babies, but you want to take away my guns that I use just for shooting on ranges because you think I might someday go insane and kill someone? To you, it’s OK to kill babies, but then you pretend to care about the safety of individuals.
Virginia, you now have a state run by immoral hypocrites. Congratulations.
SAM BARLOTTA
Forest
Thank you, Dakota
Quick, who is Dakota Claytor? (Hint: He’s not co-starring with Joaquin Phoenix in the new Joker movie, but he does like to act in community theater productions.)
Claytor, an Amherst County resident, was, according to his website, a “voice for the voiceless” in the 22nd Senate District until the polls closed on Nov. 5.
Were it not for the internet, I wouldn’t know Claytor sought to unseat incumbent Sen. Mark Peake. In the months leading up to the election, I saw no “Vote for Dakota” signs; I read no articles about him in this or any other publication; I didn’t hear him interviewed on a local radio station; I received no “Invitation to tea with Dakota” in my mailbox.
Having read his bio and so-called mission statement online, I now know he is passionately concerned about citizens who don’t have access to affordable, high-quality health care, and were he to become one of our state senators, he would do everything in his power to upgrade our entire education system. He would vote to build new schools, renovate the ones we have and pay our teachers more.
Hindsight being 20/20, I wish I had read up on Claytor sooner. And I wish I had taken the illegal initiative to go out one night in early October and remove every other Mark Peake lawn poster — there were hundreds of them in the Boonsboro area alone — and brought them home and white-washed them and then carefully stenciled on each one, “Dakota Claytor, Democrat: A Voice for the Voiceless,” and then gone back out another night and meticulously replanted the posters exactly where I “borrowed” them from.
I assume Claytor lacked the financial backing necessary to have posters made and distributed. Or maybe he did have “Claytor for Senate” signs but opted not to use any of them in the comfortable “03” neck of the Virginia woods because his advisers and backers assumed it would be a waste of precious time and capital.
To my old eyes, he looks about 16 in his online PR photo. And that’s just fine. He comes across as a kind young man. He clearly loves and respects his parents. His “mantra” is idealistic but reasonably so.
Mark Peake is a smart, tough-as-nails lawyer and family man who, I predict, will end up in Donald’s Trump’s cabinet, if the sitting president is reelected.
I did not vote for Peake, but I respect his grit, and I don’t think his reelection will do any harm to those of us who reside in his district. Government and industry need unemotional, Machiavellian, faux-empathetic men in charge — here and there — to maintain a modicum of order in any society, regardless of its system of collective organization and regulation.
But even the least enlightened among us know that balance is the key to over-all well-being in any area of life. Without darkness, there would be only blinding light. Soft cannot survive without hard. Silence would be deafening without clamor.
And without human kindness, in the form of young political hopefuls like Dakota Claytor, there would be only human stealth, in the form of power-hungry, menopausal (and post-menopausal) men like Mark Peake (and Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell and Newt Gingrich and Mike Pence and Donald Trump).
I don’t expect or even want heartlessness to vanish. How can gripping plays be written without it? I simply want and expect compassion to never be completely obliterated by heartlessness.
Thank you, Dakota. And wherever you perform next in life, break a leg.
DOUGLAS THOM III
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.