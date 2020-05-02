Support for MaryJane Dolan
We are writing to give our unqualified support for reelecting MaryJane Dolan to city council. Lynchburg is facing enormous challenges and MaryJane has what we need: a nonpartisan approach and a practical problem-solving ability focused on finding the best solution to a problem. In her view, there are no Republican or Democratic potholes that need to be filled, there are just the tasks of city management that need to be done.
Her enlightened support of a robust public education system reflects her understanding that public education benefits not only the families with children in the public schools — it enhances the community for all. An educated citizenry attracts and keeps good businesses, raises the level of discourse on public matters, and elevates the cultural and social life of our community. In short, an educated public benefits us all.
MaryJane sees the direct connection between the efficiency of our public sector and the level of taxation needed to fund our essential public services. As she did in her extremely successful First Colony national brokerage agency, she brings a businesslike, no-nonsense approach to her position on city council. She will insist that every tax dollar be spent wisely. We’ve seen first hand her keen mind and organization ability cut through to the core of an issue and reach the most rational decision based on the facts. She is smart, insightful, and wise. We need her steady hand on council.
KATHE AND RON FEINMAN
Lynchburg
City schools policy needs change
During these unprecedented times, our city and school officials continue to meet to plan what the future of our city will look like.
Ahead of its meeting May 5, I write to encourage the Lynchburg City School Board to broaden the school district’s nondiscrimination policy to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
Past movements to advance the interests of marginalized groups have won important battles for civil rights. These victories include legislation and policies that guarantee protection from harmful discrimination on the basis of membership in a minority group.
Many states and municipalities still lack legislation that protects people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. If a person is fired or denied service and they suspect that it is because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, they have no legal recourse.
While the school board cannot remedy this situation in other places, including these protections in their policy would send a strong message that the Lynchburg City School District is committed to assess people by their performance and character, and nothing else.
WILLIAM JUDGE BROWNING
Lynchburg
